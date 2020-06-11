Apartment List
/
NJ
/
spring lake
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:32 PM

136 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
315 Worthington Avenue
315 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
SUMMER 2020: Available Monday August 3rd, $9000. a week. Located 3 blocks from beach & a few blocks from town in the North End of Spring Lake. 3 Newly renovated bedrooms with full bath. 6 beds/6.5 baths.

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
37 Ludlow Avenue
37 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
AUGUST ONLY. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
325 Church Street
325 Church Street, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Great Spring Lake Rental - Mint Condition with lovely open floor plan with great flow for entertaining - Renovated with Hardwood Flooring throughout - Outdoor porch room - Beautifully decorated and appointed - Contemporary - Close proximity to

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
400 Jersey Avenue
400 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE JULY 4TH TO JULY 11TH! Fabulous location in beautiful Spring Lake! A block from the center of town, and walkable to the beach, the train station and the lake! Experience the true feel of Spring Lake in this recently renovated 2 BR ranch

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
415 Worthington Avenue
415 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
SUMMER RENTAL IN SPRING LAKE Available August 15 $8,000 a week - Sept 12- Two weeks minimum or month.A wonderful location in Spring Lake. Just a short walk to the beach and Third Avenue for shopping and local restaurants.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
208 Jersey Avenue
208 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
This gracious and updated turn of the century home, perfectly situated in the heart of Spring Lake close to town and 2 blocks to the beach, features 8 BR's, all with private baths. Two master suites, including one on 1st floor with private entrance.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
102 Salem Avenue
102 Salem Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3116 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! One block to Beach! Enjoy ocean views and breezes from this 6 bedroom, 4 bath home with updated kitchen, front porch and upper deck, one car attached garage, large deck in private fenced yard for entertaining makes this a great family

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
408 Worthington Avenue
408 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Classic Spring Lake cottage on sought after street, newer kitchen with pantry closet, open front porch, central air and heat for cooler summer nights, bed sizes are 1 queen, 1 double and 1 twin. Available from August 1 through Labor Day.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
Luxury ocean block rental available for winter rental from Oct 1, 2020-May 1, 2021. Summer 2020 not available. Built in 2015, this custom home has an open floor plan with 3 level of spacious living.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
211 Brighton Avenue
211 Brighton Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Charming 7 bedroom, 3.5 bath historic farmhouse, perfect for the whole family. Beautiful wraparound porch to enjoy the ocean breezes. Centrally located just 2 blocks from town and the sandy beaches of Spring Lake.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
508 Passaic Avenue
508 Passaic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Summer rental 2020 - august availability - Lovely Spring Lake Beach Cottage - 1/2 block to the Lake, 2 blocks to town, stores and train station nearby.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
201 Washington Avenue
201 Washington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
Summer Rental! Great Location east of Third Ave. Screened in Porch for relaxing after a day at the Beach. First Floor Bedroom with Full Bath. Furnished Finished Basement. Available May through September. July, $45,000.August $45,000.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
423 Central Avenue
423 Central Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Located in the Villa Park section of Spring Lake this Seasonal Rental is ideal. Equipped with 2 bikes, 5 beach and pool passes and a beach locker. Relax on the back deck while enjoying a view of wreck pond. Gas grill connected directly to a gas line.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
501 Ludlow Avenue
501 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1000 sqft
Great Summer Rental in beautiful Spring Lake. First floor has screened in porch, kitchen and laundry. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, living room, and bath. One parking spot. Amenities include washer, dryer, internet/cable, outdoor shower, gas grill.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
330 2nd Street
330 2nd Street, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
$5000. a wk/June$6500. a wk/July to mid-Sept. 2 Week min.$3500. a mnth for winter rental mid Sept. to mid May.Colonial in Spring Lake south end built in 2017 available for rent. Security Deposit 10% required, House cleaning required $200/2wks.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
112 Passaic Avenue
112 Passaic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
6180 sqft
Outstanding summer rental 1,000 feet to the beach and 700 feet to downtown Third Avenue and park, lake, and tennis courts! 7 bedrooms, 5.5 updated baths, huge open front porch, wine cellar, movie theatre and BBQ grill.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
700 Ocean Avenue
700 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,300
512 sqft
Premier unit on main level and direct ocean views. May be the best location in the E&S. Private balcony, fitness center, library and so much more. Unit is furnished and ready to go.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
215 Pennsylvania Avenue
215 Pennsylvania Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1750 sqft
Spend your summer at the Jersey Shore! This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath is available for July and August 2020. Additional living space provided in den and sunroom, full baths on both first and second floors. Two week minimum at $4500 per week.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
219 Saint Clair Avenue
219 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
This is 2 week rental for $35,000. all inclusive (except exit fee) last 2 weeks of July and/or first 2 weeks of August 2 weeks of August. Call for combinations.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
315 Tuttle Avenue
315 Tuttle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3400 sqft
Location, location, location! This immaculate summer rental is back on for 2020 vacation. Just three blocks to the North End beach, and minutes to town.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
2011 Ocean Avenue
2011 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
Only 2 weeks left in August , hurry before the summer is gone !'' The perfect summer cottage'' , that is what everyone says the moment they step inside this perfect Spring Lake gem When your day begins with an oceanfront sunrise and ends listening

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
216 Worthington Avenue
216 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
Only the 1st 2 weeks in August available but are currently on hold. This classic Spring Lake home with a two story carriage house will check off all the boxes for your summer vacation.

1 of 109

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1711 3rd Avenue
1711 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
August available for full month or in 2 week increments. First 2 weeks or second 2 weeks. Tenant pays utilities, 5 beach badges and exit fee $300.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Spring Lake, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Spring Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Spring Lake 1 BedroomsSpring Lake 1 BedroomsSpring Lake 2 BedroomsSpring Lake 2 BedroomsSpring Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Lake 3 BedroomsSpring Lake 3 BedroomsSpring Lake Apartments with BalconySpring Lake Apartments with Balcony
Spring Lake Apartments with GarageSpring Lake Apartments with GarageSpring Lake Apartments with GymSpring Lake Apartments with GymSpring Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpring Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpring Lake Apartments with ParkingSpring Lake Apartments with ParkingSpring Lake Apartments with PoolSpring Lake Apartments with Pool
Spring Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerSpring Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerSpring Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpring Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpring Lake Furnished ApartmentsSpring Lake Furnished ApartmentsSpring Lake Luxury PlacesSpring Lake Luxury PlacesSpring Lake Pet Friendly PlacesSpring Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYBay Park, NY
Browns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJBeach Haven West, NJHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College