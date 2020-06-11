/
3 bedroom apartments
116 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NJ
Spring Lake
2121 Edgewood Place
2121 Edgewood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer or Yearly tenancy available. Cute 3 BR, 1.5 house on low traffic street. Near beach, school and Spring Lake Parks. Private rear yard. 4 beach badges included. Winter rental $3,100. Full Summer Season rental $40,000.
Spring Lake
315 Worthington Avenue
315 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
SUMMER 2020: Available Monday August 3rd, $9000. a week. Located 3 blocks from beach & a few blocks from town in the North End of Spring Lake. 3 Newly renovated bedrooms with full bath. 6 beds/6.5 baths.
Spring Lake
325 Church Street
325 Church Street, Spring Lake, NJ
Great Spring Lake Rental - Mint Condition with lovely open floor plan with great flow for entertaining - Renovated with Hardwood Flooring throughout - Outdoor porch room - Beautifully decorated and appointed - Contemporary - Close proximity to
Spring Lake
415 Worthington Avenue
415 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL IN SPRING LAKE Available August 15 $8,000 a week - Sept 12- Two weeks minimum or month.A wonderful location in Spring Lake. Just a short walk to the beach and Third Avenue for shopping and local restaurants.
Spring Lake
102 Salem Avenue
102 Salem Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL! One block to Beach! Enjoy ocean views and breezes from this 6 bedroom, 4 bath home with updated kitchen, front porch and upper deck, one car attached garage, large deck in private fenced yard for entertaining makes this a great family
Spring Lake
408 Worthington Avenue
408 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Classic Spring Lake cottage on sought after street, newer kitchen with pantry closet, open front porch, central air and heat for cooler summer nights, bed sizes are 1 queen, 1 double and 1 twin. Available from August 1 through Labor Day.
Spring Lake
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
Luxury ocean block rental available for winter rental from Oct 1, 2020-May 1, 2021. Summer 2020 not available. Built in 2015, this custom home has an open floor plan with 3 level of spacious living.
Spring Lake
2211 3rd Avenue
2211 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
If you are looking for a modern hotel style luxury property with pool,3 blocks from the beach for your summer this is the one!! AVAILABLE 4 WEEKS, AUG 1 - AUG 29. Home has 5 bdrm/4,5 bath.
Spring Lake
508 Passaic Avenue
508 Passaic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Summer rental 2020 - august availability - Lovely Spring Lake Beach Cottage - 1/2 block to the Lake, 2 blocks to town, stores and train station nearby.
Spring Lake
205 Newark Avenue
205 Newark Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
FIRST TIME OFFERED.....Extraordinary Summer 2020 rental available September 1 to 15 = $22,500, property features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, ideally located in beautiful Spring Lake, within great proximity to everything that Spring Lake has to offer....
Spring Lake
301 Shore Road
301 Shore Road, Spring Lake, NJ
Beautiful Summer Rental with breath taking water views. Five bedrooms (1 Queen, 2 Full, 4 Twins). . Large great room with water views. Eat-in kitchen. Monthly rental , Weekly rental $6,500, minimum two weeks.
Spring Lake
408 Tuttle Avenue
408 Tuttle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
SUMMER RENTAL. Located in the heart of Spring Lake this home is the perfect summer rental. On the north end of town close to downtown, parks and the beach. Offering a TWO WEEK MINIMUM. $6500 a week $2000 security deposit.
Spring Lake
412 Brighton Avenue
412 Brighton Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer 2020 rental...This recently renovated home has a welcoming floor plan. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths (1 King, 2 Queens). 3 bedrooms on the first floor and Mstr bedroom suite w/ private bath on second floor.
Spring Lake
201 Washington Avenue
201 Washington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
Summer Rental! Great Location east of Third Ave. Screened in Porch for relaxing after a day at the Beach. First Floor Bedroom with Full Bath. Furnished Finished Basement. Available May through September. July, $45,000.August $45,000.
Spring Lake
423 Central Avenue
423 Central Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
Located in the Villa Park section of Spring Lake this Seasonal Rental is ideal. Equipped with 2 bikes, 5 beach and pool passes and a beach locker. Relax on the back deck while enjoying a view of wreck pond. Gas grill connected directly to a gas line.
Spring Lake
13 Glenwood Place
13 Glenwood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL Classic Seashore Colonial situated in the North End of Spring Lake. This home features 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Brand new hardwood floors throughout. Newly renovated kitchen with Carrara marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Spring Lake
519 1/2 St Clair Avenue
519 1/2 Saint Clair Ave, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
This home has been beautifully remodeled to reflect the coastal charm of Spring Lake. Enjoy your summer spending time at the beach, shopping downtown, or stopping in at one of the restaurants for a bite to eat.
Spring Lake
330 2nd Street
330 2nd Street, Spring Lake, NJ
$5000. a wk/June$6500. a wk/July to mid-Sept. 2 Week min.$3500. a mnth for winter rental mid Sept. to mid May.Colonial in Spring Lake south end built in 2017 available for rent. Security Deposit 10% required, House cleaning required $200/2wks.
Spring Lake
413 St Clair Avenue
413 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
Luxurious rental includes use of 5 pool/beach badges and 2 extra beach badges, plus locker at North End. 3 plasma t.v.'s. No pets, smokers, or use of garage. Weeks still available: July 11-18; July 18-25; July 25-Aug. 1; Aug. 1-8; Aug. 22-29; Aug.
Spring Lake
215 Pennsylvania Avenue
215 Pennsylvania Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1750 sqft
Spend your summer at the Jersey Shore! This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath is available for July and August 2020. Additional living space provided in den and sunroom, full baths on both first and second floors. Two week minimum at $4500 per week.
Spring Lake
315 Tuttle Avenue
315 Tuttle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
Location, location, location! This immaculate summer rental is back on for 2020 vacation. Just three blocks to the North End beach, and minutes to town.
Spring Lake
2011 Ocean Avenue
2011 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
Only 2 weeks left in August , hurry before the summer is gone !'' The perfect summer cottage'' , that is what everyone says the moment they step inside this perfect Spring Lake gem When your day begins with an oceanfront sunrise and ends listening
Spring Lake
216 Worthington Avenue
216 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
Only the 1st 2 weeks in August available but are currently on hold. This classic Spring Lake home with a two story carriage house will check off all the boxes for your summer vacation.
Spring Lake
300 Pennsylvania Avenue
300 Pennsylvania Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
Natural light filled & airy 4 BR, 2 BA Seashore Cape. Ideally located only a short stroll to beach, boards, pond, park & town.
