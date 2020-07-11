Apartment List
/
NJ
/
spring lake
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:06 AM

136 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Spring Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
400 Jersey Avenue
400 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Fabulous location in beautiful Spring Lake! A block from the center of town, and walkable to the beach, the train station and the lake! Experience the true feel of Spring Lake in this recently renovated 2 BR ranch style home.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
423 Central Avenue
423 Central Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL! Located in the Villa Park section of Spring Lake this Seasonal Rental is ideal. Equipped with 2 bikes, 5 beach and pool passes and a beach locker. Relax on the back deck while enjoying a view of wreck pond.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
408 Tuttle Avenue
408 Tuttle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
SUMMER RENTAL. Located in the heart of Spring Lake this home is the perfect summer rental. On the north end of town close to downtown, parks and the beach. Offering a TWO WEEK MINIMUM. $6500 a week $2000 security deposit.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
310 Worthington Avenue
310 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Spectacular Summer Rental - Totally renovated from top to bottom with the finest materials and craftsmanship - Professionally decorated - 'city meets Beach'' Dine on the 700sq.ft. wrap-around porch - Full finished basement - Flat screens throughout.

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
405 Salem Avenue
405 Salem Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
One Week Left! SUMMER RENTAL! Available August 29th to September 5th.This turnkey rental is the perfect ''Home Away from Home'' for your Jersey Shore vacation.

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
10 Monmouth Shire Lane
10 Monmouthshire Lane, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
Ocean Views!! Enjoy this New Construction summer oasis in Spring Lake! Overlooking the beautiful Spring Lake beach & Lake, this turnkey house is the perfect location for summer walking distance to town and on a cul-de-sac! With 6 bedrooms & 5 Full,

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
37 Ludlow Avenue
37 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
AUGUST ONLY.17k per week, multiple weeks negotiable. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
106 York Avenue
106 York Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
'' FULL SUMMER 2020 SEASON has now just become available for this wonderful 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath ''Beach House'' located at 106 York Ave and just 1.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
401 Monmouth Avenue
401 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2168 sqft
Available WINTER 2020/2021 Enjoy your FALL and WINTER in this beautifully furnished 4 BR , 3 1/2 bath home .

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2005 5th Avenue
2005 5th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Just Listed! Spring Lake rental available any consecutive two weeks period from July 4th to August 15th @ $5500/week plus utilities*. Includes 5 beach & Pool badges with a locker at the North End pavilion.

1 of 204

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
106 Second Avenue
106 2nd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
Summer Rental offered at $9000. Per Wk-Avail. 07/25 to 08/22 Waterfront enjoy panoramic views & spectacular sunsets from the traditional covered porch, an expansive 2nd level deck and most rooms in this beautifully updated home.

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
104 Pennsylvania Avenue
104 Pennsylvania Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,750
Meticulous Five Bedroom Spring Laker. Beautiful views. Bright and open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliance package. Huge great room. Close to Beach and South end Pavillion. Third floor Great room with television.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2011 Ocean Avenue
2011 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
The Summer isn't over when you still have September at the ocean and there is not better home to tuck away at '' A perfect beach get away , that is what everyone says the moment they step inside this Spring Lake gem.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2121 Edgewood Place
2121 Edgewood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer or Yearly tenancy available. Cute 3 BR, 1.5 house on low traffic street. Near beach, school and Spring Lake Parks. Private rear yard. 4 beach badges included. Winter rental $3,100. Full Summer Season rental $40,000.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
325 Church Street
325 Church Street, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Only Available from 08/01/20 to 08/08/20 for $5500.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
308 Morris Avenue
308 Morris Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful summer rental! Spring Lake downtown 2 year old condo!l Fabulous location... 2.5 blocks to beach . Close to restaurants and lovely shopping district. Elegant building .2 bedroom 2 full baths. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen...

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
415 Worthington Avenue
415 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
SUMMER RENTAL IN SPRING LAKE Available August 15 $8,000 a week - Sept 12- Two weeks minimum or month.A wonderful location in Spring Lake. Just a short walk to the beach and Third Avenue for shopping and local restaurants.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
208 Jersey Avenue
208 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
This gracious and updated turn of the century home, perfectly situated in the heart of Spring Lake close to town and 2 blocks to the beach, features 8 BR's, all with private baths. Two master suites, including one on 1st floor with private entrance.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
102 Salem Avenue
102 Salem Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3116 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! One block to Beach! Enjoy ocean views and breezes from this 6 bedroom, 4 bath home with updated kitchen, front porch and upper deck, one car attached garage, large deck in private fenced yard for entertaining makes this a great family

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
408 Worthington Avenue
408 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Classic Spring Lake cottage on sought after street, newer kitchen with pantry closet, open front porch, central air and heat for cooler summer nights, bed sizes are 1 queen, 1 double and 1 twin. Available from August 1 through Labor Day.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2211 3rd Avenue
2211 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
If you are looking for a modern hotel style luxury property with pool,3 blocks from the beach for your summer this is the one!! AVAILABLE 4 WEEKS, AUG 1 - AUG 29. Home has 5 bdrm/4,5 bath.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
205 Newark Avenue
205 Newark Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
FIRST TIME OFFERED.....Extraordinary Summer 2020 rental available September 1 to 15 = $22,500, property features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, ideally located in beautiful Spring Lake, within great proximity to everything that Spring Lake has to offer....

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
301 Shore Road
301 Shore Road, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautiful Summer Rental with breath taking water views. Five bedrooms (1 Queen, 2 Full, 4 Twins). . Large great room with water views. Eat-in kitchen. Monthly rental , Weekly rental $6,500, minimum two weeks.

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Spring Lake, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Spring Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Spring Lake 1 BedroomsSpring Lake 1 BedroomsSpring Lake 2 BedroomsSpring Lake 2 BedroomsSpring Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Lake 3 BedroomsSpring Lake 3 BedroomsSpring Lake Apartments with BalconySpring Lake Apartments with Balcony
Spring Lake Apartments with GarageSpring Lake Apartments with GarageSpring Lake Apartments with GymSpring Lake Apartments with GymSpring Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpring Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpring Lake Apartments with ParkingSpring Lake Apartments with ParkingSpring Lake Apartments with PoolSpring Lake Apartments with Pool
Spring Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerSpring Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerSpring Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpring Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpring Lake Furnished ApartmentsSpring Lake Furnished ApartmentsSpring Lake Luxury PlacesSpring Lake Luxury PlacesSpring Lake Pet Friendly PlacesSpring Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYBay Park, NY
Browns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJBeach Haven West, NJHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College