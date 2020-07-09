/
122 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NJ with pool
Spring Lake
423 Central Avenue
423 Central Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL! Located in the Villa Park section of Spring Lake this Seasonal Rental is ideal. Equipped with 2 bikes, 5 beach and pool passes and a beach locker. Relax on the back deck while enjoying a view of wreck pond.
Spring Lake
37 Ludlow Avenue
37 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
AUGUST ONLY.17k per week, multiple weeks negotiable. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.
Spring Lake
401 Monmouth Avenue
401 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2168 sqft
Available WINTER 2020/2021 Enjoy your FALL and WINTER in this beautifully furnished 4 BR , 3 1/2 bath home .
Spring Lake
2005 5th Avenue
2005 5th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Just Listed! Spring Lake rental available any consecutive two weeks period from July 4th to August 15th @ $5500/week plus utilities*. Includes 5 beach & Pool badges with a locker at the North End pavilion.
Spring Lake
208 Jersey Avenue
208 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
This gracious and updated turn of the century home, perfectly situated in the heart of Spring Lake close to town and 2 blocks to the beach, features 8 BR's, all with private baths. Two master suites, including one on 1st floor with private entrance.
Spring Lake
2211 3rd Avenue
2211 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
If you are looking for a modern hotel style luxury property with pool,3 blocks from the beach for your summer this is the one!! AVAILABLE 4 WEEKS, AUG 1 - AUG 29. Home has 5 bdrm/4,5 bath.
Spring Lake
301 Shore Road
301 Shore Road, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautiful Summer Rental with breath taking water views. Five bedrooms (1 Queen, 2 Full, 4 Twins). . Large great room with water views. Eat-in kitchen. Monthly rental , Weekly rental $6,500, minimum two weeks.
Spring Lake
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.
Spring Lake
412 Brighton Avenue
412 Brighton Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer 2020 rental...This recently renovated home has a welcoming floor plan. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths (1 King, 2 Queens). 3 bedrooms on the first floor and Mstr bedroom suite w/ private bath on second floor.
Spring Lake
330 2nd Street
330 2nd Street, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
$5000. a wk/June$6500. a wk/July to mid-Sept. 2 Week min.$3500. a mnth for winter rental mid Sept. to mid May.Colonial in Spring Lake south end built in 2017 available for rent. Security Deposit 10% required, House cleaning required $200/2wks.
Spring Lake
105 St Clair Avenue
105 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$4,300
Great beach house just one block to beach. Room for the whole family!!!!!Available for August 17-31. Use of five badges for beach and pool included. Rental price reflects weekly asking price. No pets allowed.
Spring Lake
413 St Clair Avenue
413 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,800
Luxurious rental includes use of 5 pool/beach badges and 2 extra beach badges, plus locker at North End. 3 plasma t.v.'s. No pets, smokers, or use of garage. Weeks still available: Aug. 1-8; Aug. 22-29; Aug. 29- Sept. 5.
Spring Lake
219 Saint Clair Avenue
219 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
This is 2 week rental for $35,000. all inclusive (except exit fee) last 2 weeks of July and/or first 2 weeks of August 2 weeks of August. Call for combinations.
Spring Lake
1711 3rd Avenue
1711 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
August available for full month or in 2 week increments. First 2 weeks or second 2 weeks. Tenant pays utilities, 5 beach badges and exit fee $300.
Spring Lake
309 1st Avenue
309 1st Ave, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Summer Rental !! Oceanviews ! One block to the beach ! Perfect beach house,, Pristine 4 bedroom ,2 full baths. Features first floor bedroom with full bath.. .Newer kitchen,Granite countertops.. s/s appliance package.
Spring Lake
111 Atlantic Avenue
111 Atlantic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
This exquisite custom-built home is just one block to the beach, South End Pavilion & lake and is available for a one-week rental June 27-July 4 (can extend rental through July 6 at prorated rate) or available Aug 22-29.
Spring Lake
307 Monroe Avenue
307 Monroe Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautiful House on Lake Como. Enjoy spectacular views of the Lake while having your meals or while sitting on the deck! Fully Furnished Home. Four bright and large bedrooms. Two Queen and 3 Full Size beds .
Spring Lake
214 Monmouth Avenue
214 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
9 Bedrooms
$15,000
HISTORICAL SOCIETY AWARD WINNER SPRING LAKE HOME WHICH HONORS THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF THIS 19TH CENTURY HOME WITH ALL OF THE TODAY'S MODERN NECESSITIES.
Spring Lake
422 Worthington Avenue
422 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
SUMMER 2020- AVAILABLE Winter rental 2k a mo plus utilities. Summer rate 2020 $4,000 weekly plus utilities. 2 week minimum preferable $8,000. Weekly 5k. Spring Lake New Jersey walking distance from the North End beach and pool. Sleeps 10.
Spring Lake
212 Ocean Road
212 Ocean Road, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
BOOK YOUR SUMMER 2020 NOW. Upscale summer rental, fully furnished. . $7500 weekly preferably 2 week minimum for $14,500 Monthly $28,000 for July, $28,000 August. . No disappointment here Waterfront-Lakefront rental 2 blocks from south end beach.
Spring Lake
2005 4th Avenue
2005 4th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
SUMMER RENTAL - ''Home Away From Home'' A beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 bath home with wrap-around porch, 5 blocks from the beach & North End Pool Pavilion. Master suite on the first floor. Gourmet kitchen with an open concept.
Spring Lake
2203 3rd Avenue
2203 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1676 sqft
Summer & Winter Rental! AVAIL 8/29- 9/5 & 9/19 on. 4 bedroom, 2 bath cape located at the north end of town, 3 blocks to the beach, close to Marucci Park w/ tennis courts & the lovely town of Spring Lake.
Spring Lake
419 Worthington Avenue
419 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
This charming Spring Lake residence is the perfect family vacation home. The lower level of the home is being offered for $20,000 for the entire summer, and offers 3 bedrooms/1 full bath, plus living room, kitchen, and eat-in area.
Spring Lake
111 Salem Avenue
111 Salem Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
Just 1 1/2 blocks to beach! Stunning, 6 BR, 4 BA home for rent starting 7/25 for a week and then again for a week starting 8/1. Weekly rent is 8,000.00. Comes with 5 pool badges.Absolutely NO smoking or pets!
