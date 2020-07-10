/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:40 AM
210 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
508 Passaic Avenue
508 Passaic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer rental 2020 - August availability - 2 or 3 week minimum: August 8-15, August 15-22, August 22-29, 5,500 per week. Lovely Spring Lake Beach Cottage - 1/2 block to the Lake, 2 blocks to town, stores and train station nearby.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
310 Worthington Avenue
310 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Spectacular Summer Rental - Totally renovated from top to bottom with the finest materials and craftsmanship - Professionally decorated - 'city meets Beach'' Dine on the 700sq.ft. wrap-around porch - Full finished basement - Flat screens throughout.
1 of 204
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
106 Second Avenue
106 2nd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
Summer Rental offered at $9000. Per Wk-Avail. 07/25 to 08/22 Waterfront enjoy panoramic views & spectacular sunsets from the traditional covered porch, an expansive 2nd level deck and most rooms in this beautifully updated home.
1 of 58
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
104 Pennsylvania Avenue
104 Pennsylvania Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,750
Meticulous Five Bedroom Spring Laker. Beautiful views. Bright and open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliance package. Huge great room. Close to Beach and South end Pavillion. Third floor Great room with television.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Spring Lake
1803 5th Avenue
1803 5th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect beach getaway! Located in the heart of Spring Lake this house has everything required for a fun and relaxing beach experience. Fully equipped with outdoor shower, weber grill and Tesla charging station.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2011 Ocean Avenue
2011 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
The Summer isn't over when you still have September at the ocean and there is not better home to tuck away at '' A perfect beach get away , that is what everyone says the moment they step inside this Spring Lake gem.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
325 Church Street
325 Church Street, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Only Available from 08/01/20 to 08/08/20 for $5500.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
308 Morris Avenue
308 Morris Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful summer rental! Spring Lake downtown 2 year old condo!l Fabulous location... 2.5 blocks to beach . Close to restaurants and lovely shopping district. Elegant building .2 bedroom 2 full baths. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen...
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
415 Worthington Avenue
415 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
SUMMER RENTAL IN SPRING LAKE Available August 15 $8,000 a week - Sept 12- Two weeks minimum or month.A wonderful location in Spring Lake. Just a short walk to the beach and Third Avenue for shopping and local restaurants.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
208 Jersey Avenue
208 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
This gracious and updated turn of the century home, perfectly situated in the heart of Spring Lake close to town and 2 blocks to the beach, features 8 BR's, all with private baths. Two master suites, including one on 1st floor with private entrance.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2211 3rd Avenue
2211 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
If you are looking for a modern hotel style luxury property with pool,3 blocks from the beach for your summer this is the one!! AVAILABLE 4 WEEKS, AUG 1 - AUG 29. Home has 5 bdrm/4,5 bath.
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.
1 of 49
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
201 Washington Avenue
201 Washington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
Summer Rental! Great Location east of Third Ave. Screened in Porch for relaxing after a day at the Beach. First Floor Bedroom with Full Bath. Furnished Finished Basement. Available May through September. July, $45,000.August $45,000.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
501 Ludlow Avenue
501 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1000 sqft
Great Summer Rental in beautiful Spring Lake. First floor has screened in porch, kitchen and laundry. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, living room, and bath. One parking spot. Amenities include washer, dryer, internet/cable, outdoor shower, gas grill.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
112 Passaic Avenue
112 Passaic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
6180 sqft
Outstanding summer rental 1,000 feet to the beach and 700 feet to downtown Third Avenue and park, lake, and tennis courts! 7 bedrooms, 5.5 updated baths, huge open front porch, wine cellar, movie theatre and BBQ grill.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
315 Tuttle Avenue
315 Tuttle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3400 sqft
Location, location, location! This immaculate summer rental is back on for 2020 vacation. Just three blocks to the North End beach, and minutes to town.
1 of 109
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
1711 3rd Avenue
1711 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
August available for full month or in 2 week increments. First 2 weeks or second 2 weeks. Tenant pays utilities, 5 beach badges and exit fee $300.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
303 1st Avenue
303 1st Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2700 sqft
Avail Sept. 2020 for winter or annual. Perfect Rental! Custom finished contemporary colonial just one block to beach and two blocks to S. End Pav.
1 of 51
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2107 3rd Avenue
2107 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
4346 sqft
Book SUMMER 2020 at this one of kind, classic coastal 6 bedroom, 5 1/2 bath, with huge wrap around porch for dining and lounging.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
1609 Ocean Avenue
1609 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
Great OCEANFRONT home with wrap around porch and open floor plan, maximizing the ocean views from both inside and out.
1 of 78
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
205 Worthington Avenue
205 Worthington Ave, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$15,000
7800 sqft
Quintessential Spring Lake Estate set on park like grounds. Lovely tree lined street with easy access to beach and downtown. Seven spacious bedrooms and five new baths. Large kitchen and living room perfect for extended family entertainment.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
307 Monroe Avenue
307 Monroe Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautiful House on Lake Como. Enjoy spectacular views of the Lake while having your meals or while sitting on the deck! Fully Furnished Home. Four bright and large bedrooms. Two Queen and 3 Full Size beds .
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
307 Pennsylvania Avenue
307 Pennsylvania Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
AVAILABLE FOR FOLLOWING DATES ONLY AUGUST 26th-Sept 3rd. Newly renovated and beautifully appointed beach house just 3 blocks to Spring Lake beaches and short walk to beautiful sunsets on the water.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
111 York Avenue
111 York Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3462 sqft
Looking for that perfect summer getaway? Look no further! This newer home is only 1 block to the beach.
