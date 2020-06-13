/
furnished apartments
143 Furnished Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NJ
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
201 Washington Avenue
201 Washington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
Summer Rental! Great Location east of Third Ave. Screened in Porch for relaxing after a day at the Beach. First Floor Bedroom with Full Bath. Furnished Finished Basement. Available May through September. July, $45,000.August $45,000.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
501 Ludlow Avenue
501 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1000 sqft
Great Summer Rental in beautiful Spring Lake. First floor has screened in porch, kitchen and laundry. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, living room, and bath. One parking spot. Amenities include washer, dryer, internet/cable, outdoor shower, gas grill.
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
330 2nd Street
330 2nd Street, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
$5000. a wk/June$6500. a wk/July to mid-Sept. 2 Week min.$3500. a mnth for winter rental mid Sept. to mid May.Colonial in Spring Lake south end built in 2017 available for rent. Security Deposit 10% required, House cleaning required $200/2wks.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
700 Ocean Avenue
700 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,300
512 sqft
Premier unit on main level and direct ocean views. May be the best location in the E&S. Private balcony, fitness center, library and so much more. Unit is furnished and ready to go.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
303 1st Avenue
303 1st Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2700 sqft
Avail Sept. 2020 for winter or annual. Perfect Rental! Custom finished contemporary colonial just one block to beach and two blocks to S. End Pav.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
307 Monroe Avenue
307 Monroe Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautiful House on Lake Como. Enjoy spectacular views of the Lake while having your meals or while sitting on the deck! Fully Furnished Home. Four bright and large bedrooms. Two Queen and 3 Full Size beds .
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
401 Monmouth Avenue
401 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
2168 sqft
Enjoy your SUMMER 2020 vacation in this beautifully furnished 4 BR , 3 1/2 bath home . Gunite pool, convenient to Spring Lake beaches, park , lake , town & train. Impeccably clean and bright home , central ac, designer custom kitchen and baths .
1 of 87
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
422 Worthington Avenue
422 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
SUMMER 2020- AVAILABLE Winter rental 2k a mo plus utilities. Summer rate 2020 $4,000 weekly plus utilities. 2 week minimum preferable $8,000. Weekly 5k. Spring Lake New Jersey walking distance from the North End beach and pool. Sleeps 10.
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
212 Ocean Road
212 Ocean Road, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
BOOK YOUR SUMMER 2020 NOW. Upscale summer rental, fully furnished. . $7500 weekly preferably 2 week minimum for $14,500 Monthly $28,000 for July, $28,000 August. . No disappointment here Waterfront-Lakefront rental 2 blocks from south end beach.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
115 Brown Avenue
115 Brown Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer rental. Available last week in August.. Fantastic location, fully furnished and equipped. Easy to show, but need to give tenant some notice to show. Walk to beach. Water views from almost every window.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Lake
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Linden Court
66 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1224 sqft
SEPTEMBER 1-30th, 2020 available @ 6,000.00 for this month. SUMMER 2020 booked. Meticulously Maintained, beautiful Fairway Mews, fully furnished monthly rental! Golf & Pool on premises. 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
112 14th Avenue
112 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
660 sqft
Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available monthly or longer for summer! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
419 10th Avenue
419 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
*NEW TO THE MARKET *Belmar Summer Rental Available Immediately* for June ONLY .Ideal Summer Get away, Perfect for Sun & Relaxation. Clean & Well Appointed! Fully Furnished with Two Generously Sized Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
West Belmar
1 Unit Available
1716 Vine Street
1716 Vine Street, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
54 Linden Court
54 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
600 1/2 Mercer Avenue
600 1/2 Mercer Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Enjoy this totally modern 2 Bedroom Summer getaway . Close to all the popular Spring Lake attractions. Walk to town, lake, parks, restaurants & train station. Six blocks to beautiful Spring Lake beaches . This Beach Pad includes 2 beach badges.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
508 North Boulevard
508 North Boulevard, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
Fantastic summer rental for the month of August in the beach town of Lake Como, New Jersey.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1402 C Street
1402 C Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Summer rental! This gorgeous 3 bed 3 bath home is perfectly located! 3 blocks to the beach or 3 blocks to the shops and restaurants on Main Street! First floor offers an open floor plan with large living and dining areas, full bath and Beautiful
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
115 15th Avenue
115 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Desirable beach block !...spacious, pristine, stand alone family home...this home has 3 bedrooms with an expansive loft offering multiple options and 3 full bathrooms...
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
307 18th Avenue
307 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL located just over two blocks to Belmar's fabulous beach & boardwalk.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
115 11th Avenue
115 Eleventh Ave, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
SUMMER MONTHLY RENTAL - Available August through Labor Day (8/1-9/7) - Cute beach cottage located less than one block to the beach in beautiful Belmar! Home is fully furnished and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen with breakfast bar, living
1 of 9
Last updated May 19 at 07:00am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1710 B Street
1710 B Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
FULL SEASON SUMMER RENTAL - Single family cottage in a great location two blocks to beach in popular Belmar. This fully furnished home features a fantastic ocean breeze front porch, a large living room, eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms & one bathroom.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1003 C Street
1003 C Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Completely remodeled Craftsman summer home located three blocks to the beach & close to downtown Belmar. This impeccable home offers central a/c, attractive hardwood floors & is tastefully furnished.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
501 Beacon Boulevard
501 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
2037 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/19-9/14 for $10,500 or $3K/week. Can be unfurnished or furnished. Enjoy this 4 bedroom 2.5 baths Sea Girt home located on oversized 50 x 200 lot. Home boasts hardwood floors throughout, decorative moldings and built-ins.
