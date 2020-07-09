103 Luxury Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NJ

/
1 of 53
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
10 Monmouth Shire Lane
10 Monmouthshire Lane, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
Ocean Views!! Enjoy this New Construction summer oasis in Spring Lake! Overlooking the beautiful Spring Lake beach & Lake, this turnkey house is the perfect location for summer walking distance to town and on a cul-de-sac! With 6 bedrooms & 5 Full,
1 of 65
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
37 Ludlow Avenue
37 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
AUGUST ONLY.17k per week, multiple weeks negotiable. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
208 Jersey Avenue
208 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
This gracious and updated turn of the century home, perfectly situated in the heart of Spring Lake close to town and 2 blocks to the beach, features 8 BR's, all with private baths. Two master suites, including one on 1st floor with private entrance.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2211 3rd Avenue
2211 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
If you are looking for a modern hotel style luxury property with pool,3 blocks from the beach for your summer this is the one!! AVAILABLE 4 WEEKS, AUG 1 - AUG 29. Home has 5 bdrm/4,5 bath.
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
205 Newark Avenue
205 Newark Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
FIRST TIME OFFERED.....Extraordinary Summer 2020 rental available September 1 to 15 = $22,500, property features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, ideally located in beautiful Spring Lake, within great proximity to everything that Spring Lake has to offer....
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.
1 of 49
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
201 Washington Avenue
201 Washington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
Summer Rental! Great Location east of Third Ave. Screened in Porch for relaxing after a day at the Beach. First Floor Bedroom with Full Bath. Furnished Finished Basement. Available May through September. July, $45,000.August $45,000.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
112 Passaic Avenue
112 Passaic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
6180 sqft
Outstanding summer rental 1,000 feet to the beach and 700 feet to downtown Third Avenue and park, lake, and tennis courts! 7 bedrooms, 5.5 updated baths, huge open front porch, wine cellar, movie theatre and BBQ grill.
1 of 59
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
219 Saint Clair Avenue
219 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
This is 2 week rental for $35,000. all inclusive (except exit fee) last 2 weeks of July and/or first 2 weeks of August 2 weeks of August. Call for combinations.
1 of 109
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
1711 3rd Avenue
1711 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
August available for full month or in 2 week increments. First 2 weeks or second 2 weeks. Tenant pays utilities, 5 beach badges and exit fee $300.
1 of 51
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2107 3rd Avenue
2107 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
4346 sqft
Book SUMMER 2020 at this one of kind, classic coastal 6 bedroom, 5 1/2 bath, with huge wrap around porch for dining and lounging.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
1609 Ocean Avenue
1609 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
Great OCEANFRONT home with wrap around porch and open floor plan, maximizing the ocean views from both inside and out.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
309 1st Avenue
309 1st Ave, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Summer Rental !! Oceanviews ! One block to the beach ! Perfect beach house,, Pristine 4 bedroom ,2 full baths. Features first floor bedroom with full bath.. .Newer kitchen,Granite countertops.. s/s appliance package.
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
47 South Boulevard
47 South Boulevard, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Exceptional 7 bedroom, 7.5 bath waterfront custom colonial located at the beautiful north end of Spring Lake. just a few homes away from the beach and short bike ride to downtown.
1 of 74
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
348 South Boulevard
348 South Boulevard, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Amazing Spring Lake Summer Rental! Large bedrooms and a spectacular finished basement for all those family members and guests! wonderful open floor plan and room for entertaining not far from the beautiful Spring Lake beaches.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
111 Atlantic Avenue
111 Atlantic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
This exquisite custom-built home is just one block to the beach, South End Pavilion & lake and is available for a one-week rental June 27-July 4 (can extend rental through July 6 at prorated rate) or available Aug 22-29.
1 of 78
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
205 Worthington Avenue
205 Worthington Ave, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$15,000
7800 sqft
Quintessential Spring Lake Estate set on park like grounds. Lovely tree lined street with easy access to beach and downtown. Seven spacious bedrooms and five new baths. Large kitchen and living room perfect for extended family entertainment.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
12 York Avenue
12 York Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
SUMMER RENTAL!! This fabulous rental is just 4 houses to the pristine Spring Lake beach and offers both ocean and lake views.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
502 St Clair Avenue
502 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
..PLEASE NOTE SUMMER RENTED.......Charming 3 bedroom colonial with 2 full baths, one bath on first floor with all of the conveniences to make your stay a cozy one.Lovely front porch! Only 5 blocks to the beach! Close to town and train !...
1 of 65
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
214 Monmouth Avenue
214 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
9 Bedrooms
$15,000
HISTORICAL SOCIETY AWARD WINNER SPRING LAKE HOME WHICH HONORS THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF THIS 19TH CENTURY HOME WITH ALL OF THE TODAY'S MODERN NECESSITIES.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
419 Worthington Avenue
419 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
This charming Spring Lake residence is the perfect family vacation home. The lower level of the home is being offered for $20,000 for the entire summer, and offers 3 bedrooms/1 full bath, plus living room, kitchen, and eat-in area.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Lake
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
3 Ocean Avenue
3 Ocean Ave, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Beachfront Rental available starting September 3, 2020. 2 week minimum 2 $10,000 per week. This off street secluded luxurious home offers privacy with access only by private driveway.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
512 New York Boulevard
512 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Stunning home 5 short blocks to beautiful Sea girt Beach! This home is only available from Aug 1st - August 15th only with a 2 week minimum. 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths,Sleeps 10. Outdoor kitchen and flat screen.Great basement to entertain kids.
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
108 Neptune Place
108 Neptune Place, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3480 sqft
Still looking to spend your vacation in Sea Girt? This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental and yes it has a in-ground heated saltwater pool with a Cabana and bath.
