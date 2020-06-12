/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
76 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
308 Morris Avenue
308 Morris Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful summer rental! Spring Lake downtown location. 3 blocks to beach . Close to restaurants and lovely shopping district. Elegant building .2 bedroom 2 full baths. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen...Elevator building. Private parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1205 5th Avenue
1205 5th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Summer Rental Available May 30th - June 27th Close to all things Spring Lake, just a short walk to downtown, the beach,the lake, the train, the library and more. This adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 Bath cottage awaits you.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Lake
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
60 Wyckham Road
60 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
Right out of Restoration Hardware, this WINTER RENTAL is available from 9/10/2020 through 5/25/2021! Enjoy the Wyckham Manor lifestyle! The interior finishes are stunning! You'll love the feel of this 2BR 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
54 Linden Court
54 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
504 8th Avenue
504 8th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,600
SUMMER RENTAL FULL SEASON 2020! Garage apartment near Silver Lake between the beach and town. Two bedrooms, open living room/dining area/kitchen. Deck and private yard space yard no extra charge.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
10 1st Avenue
10 1st Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This is only a WINTER RENTAL...absolutely no summer months are available! Starting SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 ending JUNE 23, 2021 FOR 0NLY 9 MONTHS! Beautifully decorated warm and inviting.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Linden Court
66 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL RATE BEGINS OCT 1, 2020 THR MAY 15, 2021. Currently available Sept. @ 6,000.00 for this month. Meticulously Maintained, beautiful Fairway Mews, fully furnished monthly rental! Golf & Pool on premises. 2 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
56 Linden Court
56 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1224 sqft
Fairway Mews summer rental! Relax and enjoy the amenities of this gated community which includes a clubhouse, unground swimming pool, tennis and golf. This updated and neutrally decorated 2 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
568 Central Avenue
568 Central Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Spend September in this newly renovated seashore ranch! Moments to Spring Lake's beautiful beaches this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch has a relaxed open floor plan featuring a designer kitchen, full dining room and living room.
Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
68 Linden Court
68 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
LUXURY WINTER RENTAL at Fairway Mews. FURNISHED. Available 10/1 to 5/15. No pets. No smoking. Beautifully renovated 2 BR and 2 bath 2 story town home. Newly renovated with new furniture throughout and designer touches.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Lake
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Memorial Drive
509 Memorial Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury Apts @ Bradley Beach Train Station - Brand New Luxury Apartments for Rent Steps from the Bradley Beach Train Station Parking is included Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Hardwood Flooring Blocks from the Beach (RLNE5612537)
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
709 Ocean Avenue
709 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH OCEANFRONT CONDO WITH INCREDIBLE UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS.$9000 FOR JULY OR AUG THRU LABOR DAY.DISCOUNT AVAILABLE IF SOMEONE WANTS BOTH MONTHS OR ENTIRE SUMMER. LAST WEEK IN JUNE A BONUS FOR ANYONE WHO RENTS JULY
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
39 Pilgrim Pathway
39 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Two Bedroom Two Bath 3rd Floor Apartment located in the Heart of Historic Ocean Grove . Open concept, hardwood floors thru out, master bedroom bedroom with En Suite Bath, Large Closet & private door to back porch.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
508 Fourth Avenue
508 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Rental-Located just 4 blocks from the beach, secluded Carriage House in the back of the Stephen Crane House. Two bedroom, bath and a half, condo alternative. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1050 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL (8/10-8/31)- create lasting memories in this lovely modern, clean and bright restored 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1st floor unit of a 2 family home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
101 New Jersey Avenue
101 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Weekly Summer Rental Rate of $2600/week. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo 1 block to the boardwalk. Full Size Washer and Dryer are included as is 4 beach badges.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
97 Asbury Avenue
97 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
The excitement of Asbury Park and the old world charm of Ocean Grove, this home is located just across the footbridge over Wesley Lake. Fully furnished and beautifully finished. Shared large front porch and side fenced patio w/ BBQ grill.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
737 Timber Ridge Court
737 Timber Ridge Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1073 sqft
737 Timber Ridge Court is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment home featuring a spacious layout, ample storage space and a private balcony. Inside, you'll find a gourmet kitchen, spa-like bathrooms and luxurious finishes at every turn.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
29 Olin Street
29 Olin Street, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
SUMMER RENTAL This 2 bedroom , first floor unit has everything needed for your vacation at the beach. Perfectly located , 1 1/2 blocks to the beach, 1 block to the center of town.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
JUST A FEW WEEKS REMAINING: $1900 weekly 7/25 - 9/18 or @$6700 month. Winter rental begins October @ $1600 Mo +. Updated & Immaculate home w/4 Beach Badges (2 SR/youth & 2 Regular).
