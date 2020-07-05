106 Second Avenue

Amenities
Summer Rental offered at $9000. Per Wk-Avail. 07/25 to 08/22 Waterfront enjoy panoramic views & spectacular sunsets from the traditional covered porch, an expansive 2nd level deck and most rooms in this beautifully updated home. Updates include a large rear extension, an open & bright floor plan, 6 bedrooms, 4 full bths incl a lg. master suite with a private bth & sliding doors accessing the 2nd lvl deck, a gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry, granite counters & SS appliances, a spacious family rm w/custom built-in cabinetry incl a wet bar, wine cooler, refrig & dishwasher, lg liv rm w/a masonry fireplace, formal din rm, a lg media room & 1st lvl laundry rm. The exterior incls. a 2 car garage w/walkup storage rm, an expansive rear deck, bch shower, and a large & private yard