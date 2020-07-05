All apartments in Spring Lake
Find more places like 106 Second Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Lake, NJ
/
106 Second Avenue
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:33 PM

106 Second Avenue

106 2nd Avenue · (732) 449-4966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Lake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

106 2nd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

6 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Summer Rental offered at $9000. Per Wk-Avail. 07/25 to 08/22 Waterfront enjoy panoramic views & spectacular sunsets from the traditional covered porch, an expansive 2nd level deck and most rooms in this beautifully updated home. Updates include a large rear extension, an open & bright floor plan, 6 bedrooms, 4 full bths incl a lg. master suite with a private bth & sliding doors accessing the 2nd lvl deck, a gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry, granite counters & SS appliances, a spacious family rm w/custom built-in cabinetry incl a wet bar, wine cooler, refrig & dishwasher, lg liv rm w/a masonry fireplace, formal din rm, a lg media room & 1st lvl laundry rm. The exterior incls. a 2 car garage w/walkup storage rm, an expansive rear deck, bch shower, and a large & private yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Second Avenue have any available units?
106 Second Avenue has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Second Avenue have?
Some of 106 Second Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
106 Second Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 106 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 106 Second Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 106 Second Avenue offers parking.
Does 106 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Second Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 106 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 106 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 106 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Second Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Second Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Second Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 106 Second Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Spring Lake 1 BedroomsSpring Lake 2 Bedrooms
Spring Lake Apartments with BalconiesSpring Lake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Spring Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJLakewood, NJ
Plainfield, NJLong Branch, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJRoselle, NJHoliday City-Berkeley, NJLawrence, NYOceanside, NYOcean Gate, NJRed Bank, NJAsbury Park, NJ
Oakhurst, NJManasquan, NJKeansburg, NJPort Monmouth, NJWoodmere, NYFranklin Park, NJRumson, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYCedarhurst, NYOcean Acres, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity