99 Parker Street - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

BRAND NEW RENOVATION!

SUPER SUNNY AND GORGEOUS!

NO BROKER FEES!

Unique Brownstone Triplex in Prime North Newark Location - 1 Block from Branchbrook Park / Behind the Famous Newark Cathedral / Across from Barringer High School.



The second apartment has a kitchen living and dining space in an open concept with half bath and washer and dryer room on the first level. The second floor has a Master bedroom with a full bathroom and a second bedroom with a full bathroom. The third level has a third bedroom with full bath.



Close to Light Rail / NJ Transit to NYC / Downtown Newark / Bloomfield Avenue - Everything Newark / Essex County has to offer.