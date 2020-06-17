BRAND NEW RENOVATION! SUPER SUNNY AND GORGEOUS! NO BROKER FEES! Unique Brownstone Triplex in Prime North Newark Location - 1 Block from Branchbrook Park / Behind the Famous Newark Cathedral / Across from Barringer High School.
The second apartment has a kitchen living and dining space in an open concept with half bath and washer and dryer room on the first level. The second floor has a Master bedroom with a full bathroom and a second bedroom with a full bathroom. The third level has a third bedroom with full bath.
Close to Light Rail / NJ Transit to NYC / Downtown Newark / Bloomfield Avenue - Everything Newark / Essex County has to offer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 99 Parker Street - 2 have any available units?
99 Parker Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, NJ.
What amenities does 99 Parker Street - 2 have?
Some of 99 Parker Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Parker Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
99 Parker Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Parker Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 99 Parker Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 99 Parker Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 99 Parker Street - 2 does offer parking.
Does 99 Parker Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 Parker Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Parker Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 99 Parker Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 99 Parker Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 99 Parker Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Parker Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Parker Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Parker Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Parker Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.