All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 96 South 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, NJ
/
96 South 14th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

96 South 14th Street

96 South 14th Street · (973) 424-7066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newark
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

96 South 14th Street, Newark, NJ 07107
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 96 South 14th Street · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME* BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY LOCATION*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - TIRED OF APARTMENT LIVING? This BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL has been UNIQUELY designed just for you!! Upgrade to BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, BRAND NEW hardwood floors along with W/D Hookup!!

This QUIET, CONVENIENT, PET FRIENDLY location is a COMMUTERS DREAM! Offering convenient access to the #21 Transit bus that arrives at Newark Penn Station in 30 minutes! Need quick highway access? Jump on I-280 and connect to all major highways and interstates (i.e. Garden State Parkway, I-78, Rt. 1&9 & NJ Turnpike) in minutes!

AVAILABLE FOR AN IMMEDIATE LEASE UP!! WILL NOT LAST!!

VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!
CALL/TEXT TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!!
973-424-7066

OWNER PAYS : WATER
TENANT PAYS: GAS/ELECTRIC

Total Due to Move In : $6,475 (including an additional month's rent)*

*Due to these uncertain financial times that we are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, an additional month's rent would be due upfront in order to move in. Please note, the additional months' rent will be applied as a CREDIT, putting you two (2) month's ahead on your rental account.

*All prospects must complete the application process; criminal, credit and rental histories will be screened. Credit history is NOT the determining factor in an approved application, owner would like to see a clean rental history (no recent filings or evictions). There is a $50 application fee to process.

*Household must meet the minimum income requirement of 3x's the monthly rent BEFORE TAXES to qualify. For this location the household must gross $66,600/yr. ALL INCOME MUST BE VERIFIED.

*PROOF OF FUNDS REQUIRED.

*An approved application does NOT secure the apartment. Deposit due upon approval.

(RLNE5501366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 South 14th Street have any available units?
96 South 14th Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 96 South 14th Street have?
Some of 96 South 14th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 South 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
96 South 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 South 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 96 South 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 96 South 14th Street offer parking?
No, 96 South 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 96 South 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 South 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 South 14th Street have a pool?
No, 96 South 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 96 South 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 96 South 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 96 South 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 South 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 South 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 South 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 96 South 14th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

24 Jones
24 Jones Street
Newark, NJ 07103
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave
Newark, NJ 07040
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd
Newark, NJ 07102
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave
Newark, NJ 07003
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St
Newark, NJ 07079
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd
Newark, NJ 07083
One Theatre Square
2 Center St
Newark, NJ 07102

Similar Pages

Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms
Newark Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewark Apartments with Parking
Newark Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper Roseville
Newark Central Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Rutgers University-NewarkLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity