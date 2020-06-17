96 South 14th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME* BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY LOCATION*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - TIRED OF APARTMENT LIVING? This BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL has been UNIQUELY designed just for you!! Upgrade to BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, BRAND NEW hardwood floors along with W/D Hookup!!



This QUIET, CONVENIENT, PET FRIENDLY location is a COMMUTERS DREAM! Offering convenient access to the #21 Transit bus that arrives at Newark Penn Station in 30 minutes! Need quick highway access? Jump on I-280 and connect to all major highways and interstates (i.e. Garden State Parkway, I-78, Rt. 1&9 & NJ Turnpike) in minutes!



AVAILABLE FOR AN IMMEDIATE LEASE UP!! WILL NOT LAST!!



OWNER PAYS : WATER

TENANT PAYS: GAS/ELECTRIC



Total Due to Move In : $6,475 (including an additional month's rent)*



*Due to these uncertain financial times that we are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, an additional month's rent would be due upfront in order to move in. Please note, the additional months' rent will be applied as a CREDIT, putting you two (2) month's ahead on your rental account.



*All prospects must complete the application process; criminal, credit and rental histories will be screened. Credit history is NOT the determining factor in an approved application, owner would like to see a clean rental history (no recent filings or evictions). There is a $50 application fee to process.



*Household must meet the minimum income requirement of 3x's the monthly rent BEFORE TAXES to qualify. For this location the household must gross $66,600/yr. ALL INCOME MUST BE VERIFIED.



*PROOF OF FUNDS REQUIRED.



*An approved application does NOT secure the apartment. Deposit due upon approval.



