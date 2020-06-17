All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, NJ
/
91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112

91 Willoughby Street · (347) 421-9854 ext. 314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newark
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

91 Willoughby Street, Newark, NJ 07112
Weequahic

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome to the next page - PRICED JUST RIGHT TIRED OF APARTMENT LIVING? This SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL has been UNIQUELY designed just for you and you family!! Introducing a MODERN, NEWLY RENOVATED, SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, BRAND NEW hardwood floors, W/D Hookup for summertime grilling and/or child's play!!

This CONVENIENT, PET FRIENDLY location is PERFECT FOR A GROWING FAMILY.

AVAILABLE FOR AN IMMEDIATE LEASE UP!! WILL NOT LAST!!

CALL/TEXT FOR A SHOWING TODAY!!
KEITH
347.421.9854

TENANT PAYS: GAS/ELECTRIC/WATER

Total Due to Move In : $4,500
*All prospects must complete the application process; rental, credit and criminal histories will be screened. Credit is not the determining factor in an application being approved. Owner would like to see a clean rental history (no recent filings or evictions). Application fee required to process.

*Total household income must gross and exceed $64.800/yr (3x's the monthly rent before taxes) to qualify. VERIFIABLE INCOME IS A MUST!

*PROOF OF FUNDS REQUIRED.
2 Months of bank statements summary page with beginning balance and ending balance with total move in funds in your account which is 1 month rent 1 1/2 security.

*An approved application DOES NOT secure the home. Deposit due upon approval

(RLNE5569432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 have any available units?
91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 have?
Some of 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 currently offering any rent specials?
91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 pet-friendly?
No, 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 offer parking?
No, 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 does not offer parking.
Does 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 have a pool?
No, 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 does not have a pool.
Does 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 have accessible units?
No, 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 91 Willoughby Street Newark NJ 07112?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

24 Jones
24 Jones Street
Newark, NJ 07103
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave
Newark, NJ 07040
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd
Newark, NJ 07102
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave
Newark, NJ 07003
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St
Newark, NJ 07079
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd
Newark, NJ 07083
One Theatre Square
2 Center St
Newark, NJ 07102

Similar Pages

Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms
Newark Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewark Apartments with Parking
Newark Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper Roseville
Newark Central Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Rutgers University-NewarkLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity