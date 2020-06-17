91 Willoughby Street, Newark, NJ 07112

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome to the next page - PRICED JUST RIGHT TIRED OF APARTMENT LIVING? This SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL has been UNIQUELY designed just for you and you family!! Introducing a MODERN, NEWLY RENOVATED, SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, BRAND NEW hardwood floors, W/D Hookup for summertime grilling and/or child's play!!



This CONVENIENT, PET FRIENDLY location is PERFECT FOR A GROWING FAMILY.



AVAILABLE FOR AN IMMEDIATE LEASE UP!! WILL NOT LAST!!



CALL/TEXT FOR A SHOWING TODAY!!

TENANT PAYS: GAS/ELECTRIC/WATER



Total Due to Move In : $4,500

*All prospects must complete the application process; rental, credit and criminal histories will be screened. Credit is not the determining factor in an application being approved. Owner would like to see a clean rental history (no recent filings or evictions). Application fee required to process.



*Total household income must gross and exceed $64.800/yr (3x's the monthly rent before taxes) to qualify. VERIFIABLE INCOME IS A MUST!



*PROOF OF FUNDS REQUIRED.

2 Months of bank statements summary page with beginning balance and ending balance with total move in funds in your account which is 1 month rent 1 1/2 security.



*An approved application DOES NOT secure the home. Deposit due upon approval



