Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace media room oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Huge center colonial home nestled in the desirable Weequahic section of Newark. This home has spacious rooms, ample closet & storage space. The main bath is the size of a large bedroom with jetted tub, separate stall shower and double vanity sink. The finished basement has a large media room and full bath with shower stall. The yard is great for entertaining. There is also a motorized gate. You will love to call this home. Near Transportation to NYC & Newark Penn Station