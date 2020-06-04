567 Summer Ave 2

Amenities
New Renovated 3 bd 1ba +bonus room - Property Id: 310326
-2 family home
-3 bedrooms + one bonus room 1 bathroom located on 2nd floor
-Welcoming and warm environment
-Granite Countertops & Breakfast Bar
-White Cabinetry
-Shared backyard
-Large Front Porch
-Back deck
-Walking distance from Branch Brook Park and Phillips Park
-Near Newark Airport, Penn Station, Rt 21, and Rt 280
-Tenant pays Energy Bill
-Landlord pays Water and Sewage
-Online application will check credit score and background
-Sorry, no pets
-Currently not accepting section 8
-Maxium occupancy of 4 people
-Take home pay must be twice the monthly pay
Call: 917-410-0411 to schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310326
(RLNE5926548)