Newark, NJ
567 Summer Ave 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

567 Summer Ave 2

567 Summer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

567 Summer Avenue, Newark, NJ 07104
North Broadway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
New Renovated 3 bd 1ba +bonus room - Property Id: 310326

-2 family home
-3 bedrooms + one bonus room 1 bathroom located on 2nd floor
-Welcoming and warm environment
-Granite Countertops & Breakfast Bar
-White Cabinetry
-Shared backyard
-Large Front Porch
-Back deck
-Walking distance from Branch Brook Park and Phillips Park
-Near Newark Airport, Penn Station, Rt 21, and Rt 280
-Tenant pays Energy Bill
-Landlord pays Water and Sewage
-Online application will check credit score and background
-Sorry, no pets
-Currently not accepting section 8
-Maxium occupancy of 4 people
-Take home pay must be twice the monthly pay

Call: 917-410-0411 to schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310326
Property Id 310326

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5926548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 Summer Ave 2 have any available units?
567 Summer Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, NJ.
What amenities does 567 Summer Ave 2 have?
Some of 567 Summer Ave 2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 Summer Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
567 Summer Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Summer Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 567 Summer Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 567 Summer Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 567 Summer Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 567 Summer Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 567 Summer Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Summer Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 567 Summer Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 567 Summer Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 567 Summer Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Summer Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 567 Summer Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 567 Summer Ave 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 567 Summer Ave 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
