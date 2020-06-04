567 Summer Ave 2

Amenities

New Renovated 3 bd 1ba +bonus room - Property Id: 310326



-2 family home

-3 bedrooms + one bonus room 1 bathroom located on 2nd floor

-Welcoming and warm environment

-Granite Countertops & Breakfast Bar

-White Cabinetry

-Shared backyard

-Large Front Porch

-Back deck

-Walking distance from Branch Brook Park and Phillips Park

-Near Newark Airport, Penn Station, Rt 21, and Rt 280

-Tenant pays Energy Bill

-Landlord pays Water and Sewage

-Online application will check credit score and background

-Sorry, no pets

-Currently not accepting section 8

-Maxium occupancy of 4 people

-Take home pay must be twice the monthly pay



Call: 917-410-0411 to schedule a viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310326

