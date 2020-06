Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Remodel modern apartment walking distance to the Path for easy commute to NYC. This apartment features bright open floor plan combo living/dining and kitchen. New LG stainless steel appliances, hard wood floors, spacious bedrooms, deck and laundry in basement. The location is nearby great restaurants, supermarkets, Starbucks, Wholefoods and around the corner from Prudential office Building. This is NYC commuters dream.