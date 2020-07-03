All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Warren at York

120 York St · (833) 812-4099
Location

120 York St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0704 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Unit 0705 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Unit 0903 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0717 · Avail. Sep 4

$3,870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 0601 · Avail. Sep 13

$3,940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Unit 1013 · Avail. Jul 17

$5,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1570 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Warren at York.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool table
bike storage
media room
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Warren at York by Windsor is the premiere boutique rental community located in the heart of Paulus Hook, Jersey City's vibrant historic district. Large enough to provide first-class amenities, but intimate enough to offer the privacy and comfort you deserve. Each of our Paulus Hook apartments delivers a distinctive palette of designer finishes coupled with modern technologies and dramatic river and city views.Our prime address makes commuting quick and painless with only a short walk to the PATH, NY Waterway ferry and Light Rail stations, getting you in and out of Manhattan in minutes. When not commuting, our Paulus Hook neighborhood provides you with all the conveniences of urban living, in a charming neighborhood setting. Walk to the myriad of local shops, bars, restaurants and boutiques that surround you. With our tight-knit community, you'll be sure to get to know your local business owners and neighbors in no time.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $350 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $600 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking space: $250/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Warren at York have any available units?
Warren at York has 9 units available starting at $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does Warren at York have?
Some of Warren at York's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Warren at York currently offering any rent specials?
Warren at York is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Warren at York pet-friendly?
Yes, Warren at York is pet friendly.
Does Warren at York offer parking?
Yes, Warren at York offers parking.
Does Warren at York have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Warren at York offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Warren at York have a pool?
No, Warren at York does not have a pool.
Does Warren at York have accessible units?
No, Warren at York does not have accessible units.
Does Warren at York have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Warren at York has units with dishwashers.
