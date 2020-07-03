Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park gym parking pool table bike storage media room 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Warren at York by Windsor is the premiere boutique rental community located in the heart of Paulus Hook, Jersey City's vibrant historic district. Large enough to provide first-class amenities, but intimate enough to offer the privacy and comfort you deserve. Each of our Paulus Hook apartments delivers a distinctive palette of designer finishes coupled with modern technologies and dramatic river and city views.Our prime address makes commuting quick and painless with only a short walk to the PATH, NY Waterway ferry and Light Rail stations, getting you in and out of Manhattan in minutes. When not commuting, our Paulus Hook neighborhood provides you with all the conveniences of urban living, in a charming neighborhood setting. Walk to the myriad of local shops, bars, restaurants and boutiques that surround you. With our tight-knit community, you'll be sure to get to know your local business owners and neighbors in no time.