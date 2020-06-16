Lease Length: 13 months, 15+ months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per person that are 18 years or older.
Deposit: $750.00 amenity fee.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $500
restrictions: 80lbs. 20in shoulder. Please see leasing office for list of breeds that are restricted.
Parking Details: Parking is attached to the building first floor.
Storage Details: Storage is available fro $100 per month and bike storage is free.