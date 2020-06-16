Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard doorman e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

Enjoy the vantage point of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty from our 45th-floor sky lounge. Find your city oasis in our social, fitness and entertainment spaces that extend out to the zero-entry pool complete with fountains and a waterfall. Hang out with friends around our fire pits or with your four-legged friend at our dog run. A short distance to Grove Street PATH or Light Rail to find your new favorite bistros, museums and beer gardens in historic Paulus Hook. And of course, theres nothing quite like a lazy Sunday spent at home with your floor-to-ceiling windows and 9-foot ceilings.