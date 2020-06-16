All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 5:32 PM

Vantage

Open Now until 5pm
33 Park View Avenue · (201) 690-1611
Rent Special
Tour today and receive up to 1-Month FREE on select apartment homes.* *Virtual and in person tours available upon appointment only.
Location

33 Park View Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0511 · Avail. now

$2,346

Studio · 1 Bath · 526 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vantage.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
courtyard
doorman
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
Enjoy the vantage point of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty from our 45th-floor sky lounge. Find your city oasis in our social, fitness and entertainment spaces that extend out to the zero-entry pool complete with fountains and a waterfall. Hang out with friends around our fire pits or with your four-legged friend at our dog run. A short distance to Grove Street PATH or Light Rail to find your new favorite bistros, museums and beer gardens in historic Paulus Hook. And of course, theres nothing quite like a lazy Sunday spent at home with your floor-to-ceiling windows and 9-foot ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months, 15+ months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per person that are 18 years or older.
Deposit: $750.00 amenity fee.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $500
restrictions: 80lbs. 20in shoulder. Please see leasing office for list of breeds that are restricted.
Cats
fee: $250
Parking Details: Parking is attached to the building first floor.
Storage Details: Storage is available fro $100 per month and bike storage is free.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vantage have any available units?
Vantage has a unit available for $2,346 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does Vantage have?
Some of Vantage's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vantage currently offering any rent specials?
Vantage is offering the following rent specials: Tour today and receive up to 1-Month FREE on select apartment homes.* *Virtual and in person tours available upon appointment only.
Is Vantage pet-friendly?
Yes, Vantage is pet friendly.
Does Vantage offer parking?
Yes, Vantage offers parking.
Does Vantage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vantage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vantage have a pool?
Yes, Vantage has a pool.
Does Vantage have accessible units?
Yes, Vantage has accessible units.
Does Vantage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vantage has units with dishwashers.
