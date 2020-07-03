99 LEONARD ST

Amenities

Luxurious 2 bed 2.5 bath duplex in a newly built Townhome, located in the highly desirable Western Slope area of Jersey City Heights. This gorgeous 1200 sf' home boasts 2 spacious bedrooms, including a master bedroom with plenty of closet space and an en suite, a spacious kitchen and living room and a family room on the second level. Enjoy the outdoors in the private backyard. Other features include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a brick kitchen island, 2 refrigerators, a water purifier separate from the fridge, dishwasher, washer/dryer, gas fireplace, dual zone central HVAC, central vacuum, Nest thermostats, patio furniture and Webber grill, a private attached garage , and front and backyard Nest security (DVR subscription not included). One block from transportation to NYC and Journal Square PATH via bus and minutes from Rt. 1-9 and Rt. 3. A few blocks to Washington Park and all the local eateries and shops on Central Ave. Small pets allowed at owners discretion. Landlord pays half the broker's fee.