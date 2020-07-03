All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:48 AM

99 LEONARD ST

99 Leonard Street · (201) 333-4443
Location

99 Leonard Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1238 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Luxurious 2 bed 2.5 bath duplex in a newly built Townhome, located in the highly desirable Western Slope area of Jersey City Heights. This gorgeous 1200 sf' home boasts 2 spacious bedrooms, including a master bedroom with plenty of closet space and an en suite, a spacious kitchen and living room and a family room on the second level. Enjoy the outdoors in the private backyard. Other features include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a brick kitchen island, 2 refrigerators, a water purifier separate from the fridge, dishwasher, washer/dryer, gas fireplace, dual zone central HVAC, central vacuum, Nest thermostats, patio furniture and Webber grill, a private attached garage , and front and backyard Nest security (DVR subscription not included). One block from transportation to NYC and Journal Square PATH via bus and minutes from Rt. 1-9 and Rt. 3. A few blocks to Washington Park and all the local eateries and shops on Central Ave. Small pets allowed at owners discretion. Landlord pays half the broker's fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 LEONARD ST have any available units?
99 LEONARD ST has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 99 LEONARD ST have?
Some of 99 LEONARD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 LEONARD ST currently offering any rent specials?
99 LEONARD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 LEONARD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 99 LEONARD ST is pet friendly.
Does 99 LEONARD ST offer parking?
Yes, 99 LEONARD ST offers parking.
Does 99 LEONARD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 LEONARD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 LEONARD ST have a pool?
No, 99 LEONARD ST does not have a pool.
Does 99 LEONARD ST have accessible units?
No, 99 LEONARD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 99 LEONARD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 LEONARD ST has units with dishwashers.
