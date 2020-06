Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Rent- $1,600 + Utilities

One large bedroom and one DEN, apartment ideal for couples and families alike. Very close to Indian street and Journal Square path station.



Spacious for efficiency and offer more comfort with a large bedroom and a DEN, a large living room, spacious eat-in kitchen.

Inhouse laundry in the basement.

Parking available ($150/month extra)



For more details Call or Text