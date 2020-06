763 MONTGOMERY ST

Amenities

RENOVATED AND THOROUGHLY MODERN 2 BED 1 BATH APARTMENT IN JOURNAL SQUARE. QUIET WALK-UP BUILDING ON HISTORIC BLOCK. EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, DINING AND TRANSPORTATION. BRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS BOTH INSIDE AND OUTSIDE THE UNIT. LARGE OPEN LIVING AREA WITH RECESSED LIGHTING, STORAGE CLOSETS, AND UPDATED ELECTRICAL. LARGE KITCHEN WITH PENDANT LIGHTING OVER AN EAT-AT PENINSULA/BREAKFAST BAR, TONS OF CABINET SPACE AND BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING GAS RANGE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, AND FRIDGE. NEST THERMOSTAT, CODED KEYPAD ENTRY AND RING PRO VIDEO DOORBELL. SMART HOME DEVICES & LIGHTING (WINK) BRAND NEW BATHROOM WITH CONTEMPORARY FINISHES AND FULL SIZE TUB AND VANITY. BOTH BEDROOMS ARE AMPLE AND ONE HAS HIS/HERS CLOSETS. A DREAM APARTMENT IN AN UP AND COMING NEIGHBORHOOD - COMMUTER'S DREAM!