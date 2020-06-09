All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

747 Grand St 406

747 Grand Street · (551) 244-0105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

747 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Bergen - Lafayette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 921 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
747 GRAND STREET, UNIT 406, JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 295733

JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!!

Nice size two bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Jersey City! Just 2 minutes walk to a 24/7 bus stop on Grand St & Arlington Ave, just a 20 min ride to New York from the PATH station. Next to Arlington Park, near restaurants, shopping centers, and schools.

Our unit offers:

- Large living room
- Hardwood floor
- Kitchen fully equipped
- Refrigerator
- Range/Oven
- Washer and dryer in unit
- One parking space included
- Pet-friendly

Tenants are responsible for ELEC/HEAT.

Contact Leasing inquiries via phone 201-956-2005
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295733
Property Id 295733

(RLNE5839468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

