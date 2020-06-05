All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:22 PM

72 WAYNE ST

72 Wayne Street · No Longer Available
Location

72 Wayne Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
key fob access
Tucked inside an exquisitely renovated Victorian-era historic building, just a block and a half from PATH trains into Manhattan, this contemporary two-bedroom loft duplex is the perfect blend of old world charm and convenience. With a spacious living room, upscale kitchen, two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms with tubs, this private "townhome" is just the one! The street level portion of this beautiful duplex consists of an open kitchen layout with eat in dining room, large living room and full bath. The second level consists the both the master, with cozy balcony, 2nd bedroom and full bath. Apartment features include whirlpool kitchen appliances, in unit washer/dryer room, central ac/heat, abundant closet space and hardwood flooring throughout. Approx 1300 Sq. Ft. -With its Italianate cornices, square tower, gabled dormer windows, copper roofing and elegant arched red door, this 19th century walkup is a showpiece in the heart of Jersey City. -Furthermore, the building won an award in Historic Preservation with the Jersey City Landmarks Conservancy in 2019. Inside, the updated loft-style apartments and duplex some with private street entrances are stylish urban sanctuaries with all the modern conveniences, including keyless entry, Verizon FIOS and more. -Outside your door awaits Historic Downtown Jersey City, where you can find Van Vorst Park just few blocks away and Jersey City's very own Pedestrian plaza. Outdoor dining, nightlife, and restaurants offering all types of cuisine, rooftop bars, delis, specialty markets, ice cream parlors, juice bars, boutiques you name it, is all steps away. -Located just a block and a half to the Grove Street PATH, it's a commuters dream- Whether you are staying in Jersey City, riding the PATH, taking the ferry or driving into New York or your destination of choice, it's all here at your fingertips!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 WAYNE ST have any available units?
72 WAYNE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 WAYNE ST have?
Some of 72 WAYNE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 WAYNE ST currently offering any rent specials?
72 WAYNE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 WAYNE ST pet-friendly?
No, 72 WAYNE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 72 WAYNE ST offer parking?
No, 72 WAYNE ST does not offer parking.
Does 72 WAYNE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 WAYNE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 WAYNE ST have a pool?
Yes, 72 WAYNE ST has a pool.
Does 72 WAYNE ST have accessible units?
No, 72 WAYNE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 72 WAYNE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 WAYNE ST has units with dishwashers.
