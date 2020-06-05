72 WAYNE ST

Amenities

Tucked inside an exquisitely renovated Victorian-era historic building, just a block and a half from PATH trains into Manhattan, this contemporary two-bedroom loft duplex is the perfect blend of old world charm and convenience. With a spacious living room, upscale kitchen, two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms with tubs, this private "townhome" is just the one! The street level portion of this beautiful duplex consists of an open kitchen layout with eat in dining room, large living room and full bath. The second level consists the both the master, with cozy balcony, 2nd bedroom and full bath. Apartment features include whirlpool kitchen appliances, in unit washer/dryer room, central ac/heat, abundant closet space and hardwood flooring throughout. Approx 1300 Sq. Ft. -With its Italianate cornices, square tower, gabled dormer windows, copper roofing and elegant arched red door, this 19th century walkup is a showpiece in the heart of Jersey City. -Furthermore, the building won an award in Historic Preservation with the Jersey City Landmarks Conservancy in 2019. Inside, the updated loft-style apartments and duplex some with private street entrances are stylish urban sanctuaries with all the modern conveniences, including keyless entry, Verizon FIOS and more. -Outside your door awaits Historic Downtown Jersey City, where you can find Van Vorst Park just few blocks away and Jersey City's very own Pedestrian plaza. Outdoor dining, nightlife, and restaurants offering all types of cuisine, rooftop bars, delis, specialty markets, ice cream parlors, juice bars, boutiques you name it, is all steps away. -Located just a block and a half to the Grove Street PATH, it's a commuters dream- Whether you are staying in Jersey City, riding the PATH, taking the ferry or driving into New York or your destination of choice, it's all here at your fingertips!