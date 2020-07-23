72 COTTONWOOD ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

NO FEE - Extra large corner unit with 3beds, 2 & 1/2 baths located is a super private and quite area of the community. Homes main windows face the common yard area granting tons of sunlight and foliage rather than facing the St also aiding to the feeling of peace and privacy. Unit features and update kitchen with all major appliances, hardwood flooring, outdoor terrace, and 1600 Sqft of interior living space while enjoying all the great benefits of being part of the society hill community. Call now for more information or to schedule a private tour!