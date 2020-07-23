All apartments in Jersey City
72 COTTONWOOD ST

72 Cottonwood Street · (201) 433-1111
Location

72 Cottonwood Street, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Hackensack River Waterfront

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
NO FEE - Extra large corner unit with 3beds, 2 & 1/2 baths located is a super private and quite area of the community. Homes main windows face the common yard area granting tons of sunlight and foliage rather than facing the St also aiding to the feeling of peace and privacy. Unit features and update kitchen with all major appliances, hardwood flooring, outdoor terrace, and 1600 Sqft of interior living space while enjoying all the great benefits of being part of the society hill community. Call now for more information or to schedule a private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

