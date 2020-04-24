All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 70 Greene.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
70 Greene
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:37 AM

70 Greene

70 Greene Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

70 Greene Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
Monthly Rent$2,770 -to $5,165

Deposit:$1,000

Description
You will also enjoy a full size washer and dryer, large kitchen with pantry and home office space in this home. Some of the Bishop floor plans have a gas fireplace.
Apartment Amenities
Fireplaces *
Views
Walk-in closets
9 foot ceilings
Oversized 6 foot windows
Central AC
Dishwashers
Garbage disposals
Refrigerators with ice makers
Washer/dryers
Mini blinds
Cable ready
High speed internet access
Intrusion alarms
Track lighting
Gas heat and hot water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Greene have any available units?
70 Greene has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Greene have?
Some of 70 Greene's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Greene currently offering any rent specials?
70 Greene isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Greene pet-friendly?
No, 70 Greene is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 70 Greene offer parking?
No, 70 Greene does not offer parking.
Does 70 Greene have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Greene offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Greene have a pool?
No, 70 Greene does not have a pool.
Does 70 Greene have accessible units?
No, 70 Greene does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Greene have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Greene has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 70 Greene?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vantage
33 Park View Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Lively
321 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Lincoln
204 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Pacific
25 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Aquablu
110 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity