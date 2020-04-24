All apartments in Jersey City
64 SHERMAN PL
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:43 AM

64 SHERMAN PL

64 Sherman Place · (201) 420-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

64 Sherman Place, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Incredible 2 bedroom SOHO Style apartment, featuring gleaming hardwood floors, super high ceilings, ceiling fans in every room, Fully Updated bathroom, a brand new updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite countertops & so much more!!! Heat & Hot Water is included in the rent & laundry onsite, will not last!!! Property is located on the very desirable Sherman Place, just one block from Persian Field, NYC bus transportation, shops, schools & restaurants. LANDLORD TO PAY THE FEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 SHERMAN PL have any available units?
64 SHERMAN PL has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 SHERMAN PL have?
Some of 64 SHERMAN PL's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 SHERMAN PL currently offering any rent specials?
64 SHERMAN PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 SHERMAN PL pet-friendly?
No, 64 SHERMAN PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 64 SHERMAN PL offer parking?
No, 64 SHERMAN PL does not offer parking.
Does 64 SHERMAN PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 SHERMAN PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 SHERMAN PL have a pool?
No, 64 SHERMAN PL does not have a pool.
Does 64 SHERMAN PL have accessible units?
No, 64 SHERMAN PL does not have accessible units.
Does 64 SHERMAN PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 SHERMAN PL does not have units with dishwashers.
