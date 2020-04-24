64 SHERMAN PL

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Incredible 2 bedroom SOHO Style apartment, featuring gleaming hardwood floors, super high ceilings, ceiling fans in every room, Fully Updated bathroom, a brand new updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite countertops & so much more!!! Heat & Hot Water is included in the rent & laundry onsite, will not last!!! Property is located on the very desirable Sherman Place, just one block from Persian Field, NYC bus transportation, shops, schools & restaurants. LANDLORD TO PAY THE FEE!!!