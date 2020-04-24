All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated March 22 2020 at 2:50 AM

59 OCEAN AVE

59 Ocean Ave · (201) 396-8447
Location

59 Ocean Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom duplex in prime location on the boarder of Jersey City and Bayonne! You get to enjoy both worlds! The home comes with 2 full bedrooms, 2 full baths, as well as a fully finished basement! Gorgeous kitchen with an island, including brand new stainless steal appliances. Private back patio to enjoy the outdoors! Apartment is equipped with in unit laundry as well as a private parking for 2 cars ($100 per car). As an added bonus, the building has an advanced security system along with a video intercom! Most importantly, the home is conveniently located near all public transportation, restaurants and shops! *NO SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 OCEAN AVE have any available units?
59 OCEAN AVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 OCEAN AVE have?
Some of 59 OCEAN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 OCEAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
59 OCEAN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 OCEAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 59 OCEAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 59 OCEAN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 59 OCEAN AVE does offer parking.
Does 59 OCEAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 OCEAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 OCEAN AVE have a pool?
No, 59 OCEAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 59 OCEAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 59 OCEAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 59 OCEAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 OCEAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
