59 OCEAN AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom duplex in prime location on the boarder of Jersey City and Bayonne! You get to enjoy both worlds! The home comes with 2 full bedrooms, 2 full baths, as well as a fully finished basement! Gorgeous kitchen with an island, including brand new stainless steal appliances. Private back patio to enjoy the outdoors! Apartment is equipped with in unit laundry as well as a private parking for 2 cars ($100 per car). As an added bonus, the building has an advanced security system along with a video intercom! Most importantly, the home is conveniently located near all public transportation, restaurants and shops! *NO SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION*