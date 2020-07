Amenities

LANDLORD WILL PAY FEE FOR 2 YEAR LEASE. This gorgeously restored brownstone apartment blends charm and history with modern finishes and luxury. Incredible exposed brick, Central Air, amazing gourmet kitchen with custom wood cabinets and plenty of storage. Enjoy beautiful countertops and walk throughout on the hardwood floors. 1 Block to the Grove St Path Station and all the lifestyle of Downtown JC.