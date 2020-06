Amenities

Available for Private Showings & Virtual Tours! Located around the corner from the heart of McGinley Square! A cozy 1 Bed with your own private entrance! Spacious bedroom and living room, stainless steel appliances, full of charm! Enjoy direct access to the backyard from the comfort of your new home. PATH, Public Transportation, Parks, Restaurants, Shops and Supermarkets are all within close proximity. Option to rent furnished or unfurnished.