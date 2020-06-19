54 COLLEGE ST

Amenities

Top floor 3bed/1.5bath rental in desirable Jersey City area! Featuring hardwood flooring throughout with an open layout. Newly renovated kitchen with top Whirlpool and Samsung stainless appliances. Updated powder room on first floor and modern full bathroom on top floor. Driveway parking for 2 cars. Located in the NJCU area close to restaurants, mall, shopping and transportation. Available ASAP! No security payment by using Rhino insurance. Backyard not included. Small pets accepted at owner discretion. Tenant pays heat, hot water, electric and gas. Tenant pays one month broker fee. Furniture not included. Photos are of model unit. Will not last!