Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
54 COLLEGE ST
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

54 COLLEGE ST

54 College Street · No Longer Available
Location

54 College Street, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Top floor 3bed/1.5bath rental in desirable Jersey City area! Featuring hardwood flooring throughout with an open layout. Newly renovated kitchen with top Whirlpool and Samsung stainless appliances. Updated powder room on first floor and modern full bathroom on top floor. Driveway parking for 2 cars. Located in the NJCU area close to restaurants, mall, shopping and transportation. Available ASAP! No security payment by using Rhino insurance. Backyard not included. Small pets accepted at owner discretion. Tenant pays heat, hot water, electric and gas. Tenant pays one month broker fee. Furniture not included. Photos are of model unit. Will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 COLLEGE ST have any available units?
54 COLLEGE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 COLLEGE ST have?
Some of 54 COLLEGE ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 COLLEGE ST currently offering any rent specials?
54 COLLEGE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 COLLEGE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 COLLEGE ST is pet friendly.
Does 54 COLLEGE ST offer parking?
Yes, 54 COLLEGE ST does offer parking.
Does 54 COLLEGE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 COLLEGE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 COLLEGE ST have a pool?
Yes, 54 COLLEGE ST has a pool.
Does 54 COLLEGE ST have accessible units?
No, 54 COLLEGE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 54 COLLEGE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 COLLEGE ST has units with dishwashers.
