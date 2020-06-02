515 JERSEY AVE

Amenities

Great location awesome style ,and real comfort awaits your arrival in this beautifully renovated and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the heart of trendy Downtown Jersey City ,conveniently situated just 2 blocks to Grove St Path station, desirable floor plan offers perfect apartment layout, enjoy breathtaking over sized bedroom with alcove, along with stunning exposed brick walls and high ceilings , perfectly paired with beautiful hard wood floors throughout ,feels much larger than listed square footage, your living room has eastern exposure with tons of natural sunlight, decorative original fireplaces in living room and bedroom , gorgeous open kitchen with stainless steel appliances butcher block counters, and elegant ceramic tile bathroom with full size soaking tub , perfect location for quick and easy commute to NYC, enjoy the popular urban lifestyle that's available in Downtown Jersey City's trendiest neighborhood,nice variety of award winning restaurant's, retail shopping, bistros, coffee shops,fitness clubs ,nightlife,parks and more, come on over today and see for yourself.