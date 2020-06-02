All apartments in Jersey City
515 JERSEY AVE

515 Jersey Ave · (201) 432-7000
Location

515 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
Great location awesome style ,and real comfort awaits your arrival in this beautifully renovated and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the heart of trendy Downtown Jersey City ,conveniently situated just 2 blocks to Grove St Path station, desirable floor plan offers perfect apartment layout, enjoy breathtaking over sized bedroom with alcove, along with stunning exposed brick walls and high ceilings , perfectly paired with beautiful hard wood floors throughout ,feels much larger than listed square footage, your living room has eastern exposure with tons of natural sunlight, decorative original fireplaces in living room and bedroom , gorgeous open kitchen with stainless steel appliances butcher block counters, and elegant ceramic tile bathroom with full size soaking tub , perfect location for quick and easy commute to NYC, enjoy the popular urban lifestyle that's available in Downtown Jersey City's trendiest neighborhood,nice variety of award winning restaurant's, retail shopping, bistros, coffee shops,fitness clubs ,nightlife,parks and more, come on over today and see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 JERSEY AVE have any available units?
515 JERSEY AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 JERSEY AVE have?
Some of 515 JERSEY AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 JERSEY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
515 JERSEY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 JERSEY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 515 JERSEY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 515 JERSEY AVE offer parking?
No, 515 JERSEY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 515 JERSEY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 JERSEY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 JERSEY AVE have a pool?
No, 515 JERSEY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 515 JERSEY AVE have accessible units?
No, 515 JERSEY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 515 JERSEY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 JERSEY AVE has units with dishwashers.
