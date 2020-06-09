All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 50 GLENWOOD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
50 GLENWOOD AVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:03 AM

50 GLENWOOD AVE

50 Glenwood Avenue · (551) 998-8485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

50 Glenwood Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
McGinley Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1885 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
Well located, spacious and clean 4 bedroom 3 bath corner unit in a well maintained pre-war building. Access to a 24-hour doorman and scenic courtyard. Gut renovated home features a large open living room with custom built-ins, custom kitchen, 2 walk in California Closets, hardwood floors throughout, and is within walking distance to the Journal Square PATH. Gym and Laundry room in building. It is also right across the street from St. Peter's University, close to downtown and many other amenities including buses and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 GLENWOOD AVE have any available units?
50 GLENWOOD AVE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 GLENWOOD AVE have?
Some of 50 GLENWOOD AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 GLENWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
50 GLENWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 GLENWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 50 GLENWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 50 GLENWOOD AVE offer parking?
No, 50 GLENWOOD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 50 GLENWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 GLENWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 GLENWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 50 GLENWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 50 GLENWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 50 GLENWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 50 GLENWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 GLENWOOD AVE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 50 GLENWOOD AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
295J
295 Johnston Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07304
VYV South
444 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
VYV North
474 Warren St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Warren at York
120 York St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymsJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity