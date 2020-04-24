481 MONMOUTH ST

Amenities

This bright and distinctive 1 bedroom apartment is located on the top floor of a converted townhouse in the heart of the Hamilton Park historic district, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in downtown Jersey City. The unit is flooded with natural light from the large historic windows and skylight; the high ceilings aid with the lofty and airy feel. The home wonderfully blends its traditional elements, like exposed brick, hardwood floors, crown moldings & fireplace mantles with a contemporary aesthetic such as the clean, white kitchen with stainless appliances. Other keys features include: shared outdoor patio/deck and laundry room. The building is just a couple blocks from Hamilton Park and the neighborhood's many wonderful shops, schools and restaurants.