Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:40 AM

481 MONMOUTH ST

481 Monmouth Street · (201) 433-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

481 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This bright and distinctive 1 bedroom apartment is located on the top floor of a converted townhouse in the heart of the Hamilton Park historic district, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in downtown Jersey City. The unit is flooded with natural light from the large historic windows and skylight; the high ceilings aid with the lofty and airy feel.  The home wonderfully blends its traditional elements, like exposed brick, hardwood floors, crown moldings & fireplace mantles with a contemporary aesthetic such as the clean, white kitchen with stainless appliances. Other keys features include: shared outdoor patio/deck and laundry room.  The building is just a couple blocks from Hamilton Park and the neighborhood's many wonderful shops, schools and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 MONMOUTH ST have any available units?
481 MONMOUTH ST has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 481 MONMOUTH ST have?
Some of 481 MONMOUTH ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 MONMOUTH ST currently offering any rent specials?
481 MONMOUTH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 MONMOUTH ST pet-friendly?
No, 481 MONMOUTH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 481 MONMOUTH ST offer parking?
No, 481 MONMOUTH ST does not offer parking.
Does 481 MONMOUTH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 481 MONMOUTH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 MONMOUTH ST have a pool?
No, 481 MONMOUTH ST does not have a pool.
Does 481 MONMOUTH ST have accessible units?
No, 481 MONMOUTH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 481 MONMOUTH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 481 MONMOUTH ST has units with dishwashers.
