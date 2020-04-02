All apartments in Jersey City
473 JERSEY AVE
473 JERSEY AVE

473 Jersey Ave · (201) 333-4443
Location

473 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$3,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Located in Downtown Jersey City across the street from Historic Van Vorst Park and Main Library. This beautiful 2 bed- 2 bath 1050 sq.ft. home boasts gleaming hardwood floors through out, spacious closets, extra storage, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, small patio and is wired for FIOS and high speed internet. Just 3 blocks from Grove Street Path Station, near shops, restaurants, night life, and the Light Rail. Patio is to be used between 8:00 AM and 10:00 PM. Cooking, barbecuing, smoking, playing of music/partying is prohibited in this area. Contact us now for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 473 JERSEY AVE have any available units?
473 JERSEY AVE has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 473 JERSEY AVE have?
Some of 473 JERSEY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 473 JERSEY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
473 JERSEY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 473 JERSEY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 473 JERSEY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 473 JERSEY AVE offer parking?
No, 473 JERSEY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 473 JERSEY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 473 JERSEY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 473 JERSEY AVE have a pool?
No, 473 JERSEY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 473 JERSEY AVE have accessible units?
No, 473 JERSEY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 473 JERSEY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 473 JERSEY AVE has units with dishwashers.
