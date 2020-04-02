473 JERSEY AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Located in Downtown Jersey City across the street from Historic Van Vorst Park and Main Library. This beautiful 2 bed- 2 bath 1050 sq.ft. home boasts gleaming hardwood floors through out, spacious closets, extra storage, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, small patio and is wired for FIOS and high speed internet. Just 3 blocks from Grove Street Path Station, near shops, restaurants, night life, and the Light Rail. Patio is to be used between 8:00 AM and 10:00 PM. Cooking, barbecuing, smoking, playing of music/partying is prohibited in this area. Contact us now for a private showing.