Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Soon to be renovated 3BR/2BA in historic building walking distance to Grove Street! Spacious unit featuring central A/C, hardwood floors, granite countertops, freshly painted cabinets, refinished floors, laundry in the unit, and a private porch. 2 BLOCKS to Grove PATH; 10 Min to NYC, Quick Walk to Ferry, Light Rail. Only 2 BLOCKS to Van Vorst Park. Close to Restaurants, nightlife and shopping. Available 8/1. Sorry, not pets.