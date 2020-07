Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Prime JC Heights location. This open floor plan alcove studio features high ceilings, hardwood floors, and a laundry room located in bldg. Available for Immediate Occupancy. Features of the unit include gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Building is professionally managed. PRIME location with a quick and easy commute to NYC and Hoboken with the 123 and 87 Bus line as well as the 9th St/Congress St light rail and the hill leading down to Hoboken. Incredible neighborhood