Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
4 TOTTENHAM CT
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:16 AM

4 TOTTENHAM CT

4 Tottenham Court · (201) 300-4777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Hackensack River Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1491 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Townhome w/ 2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and 2 Car Garage & Hardwood Floors! This fantastic unit also features open living room/dining room with private balcony, modern kitchen with pantry and a great location. The Spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet and master bathroom with double vanities, separate shower and soaking tub. Second sunny bedroom offers generous closet space and privacy. Plus all the amenities the condo association has to offer: outdoor pool, fitness center and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 TOTTENHAM CT have any available units?
4 TOTTENHAM CT has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 TOTTENHAM CT have?
Some of 4 TOTTENHAM CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 TOTTENHAM CT currently offering any rent specials?
4 TOTTENHAM CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 TOTTENHAM CT pet-friendly?
No, 4 TOTTENHAM CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 4 TOTTENHAM CT offer parking?
Yes, 4 TOTTENHAM CT does offer parking.
Does 4 TOTTENHAM CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 TOTTENHAM CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 TOTTENHAM CT have a pool?
Yes, 4 TOTTENHAM CT has a pool.
Does 4 TOTTENHAM CT have accessible units?
No, 4 TOTTENHAM CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4 TOTTENHAM CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 TOTTENHAM CT has units with dishwashers.
