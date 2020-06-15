All apartments in Jersey City
38 WINFIELD AVE

38 Winfield Ave · (201) 766-2565
Location

38 Winfield Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE APARTMENT FOR RENT IN JERSEY CITY! Check out this spacious rental opportunity on a 2nd floor of a multi-level home in the Greenville area of Jersey City. This unit is in great condition in which includes a kitchen, living room with beautiful hardwood flooring, a dining room, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. It features lots of convenient closet space and access to the backyard. Residing in the unit will give you the advantage of being steps away from the Danforth Light Rail station while also being near community amenities like parks, schools, shopping centers, and so much more! Virtual Appointments now available! Schedule a phone or video call via facetime, zoom, skyp, etc. Whatever works we will walk you through it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 WINFIELD AVE have any available units?
38 WINFIELD AVE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
Is 38 WINFIELD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
38 WINFIELD AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 WINFIELD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 38 WINFIELD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 38 WINFIELD AVE offer parking?
No, 38 WINFIELD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 38 WINFIELD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 WINFIELD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 WINFIELD AVE have a pool?
No, 38 WINFIELD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 38 WINFIELD AVE have accessible units?
No, 38 WINFIELD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 38 WINFIELD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 WINFIELD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 WINFIELD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 WINFIELD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
