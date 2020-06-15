38 WINFIELD AVE

Amenities

AVAILABLE APARTMENT FOR RENT IN JERSEY CITY! Check out this spacious rental opportunity on a 2nd floor of a multi-level home in the Greenville area of Jersey City. This unit is in great condition in which includes a kitchen, living room with beautiful hardwood flooring, a dining room, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. It features lots of convenient closet space and access to the backyard. Residing in the unit will give you the advantage of being steps away from the Danforth Light Rail station while also being near community amenities like parks, schools, shopping centers, and so much more! Virtual Appointments now available! Schedule a phone or video call via facetime, zoom, skyp, etc. Whatever works we will walk you through it!