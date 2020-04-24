All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:33 AM

3677 KENNEDY BLVD

3677 John F Kennedy Boulevard · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3677 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy, modern and completely renovated apartment, brand new appliances, new bath, new eat in kitchen, new floor and new windows. Bus stop in front of the property. The Provident bank, Domino Pizza and other daily need stores across the street. Fast food restaurants, Laundromat, Super market and Walgreen at a short walking distance. Credit check and income verification must. Annual lease and 1&1/2 month rent security deposit required. Strictly no pets and no smoking inside the property. Overnight parking available for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3677 KENNEDY BLVD have any available units?
3677 KENNEDY BLVD has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3677 KENNEDY BLVD have?
Some of 3677 KENNEDY BLVD's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3677 KENNEDY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3677 KENNEDY BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3677 KENNEDY BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 3677 KENNEDY BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 3677 KENNEDY BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 3677 KENNEDY BLVD does offer parking.
Does 3677 KENNEDY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3677 KENNEDY BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3677 KENNEDY BLVD have a pool?
No, 3677 KENNEDY BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 3677 KENNEDY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3677 KENNEDY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3677 KENNEDY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3677 KENNEDY BLVD has units with dishwashers.
