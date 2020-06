Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Enjoy the charm of the beautifully appointed 1 bedroom in the Hamilton Park neighborhood of Downtown Jersey City. The cozy apartment has all the conveniences you need. You will immediately notice the beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance and well designed kitchen with granite countertops. The unit has built in's in the kitchen to store your favorite cook books and recipes as well! The well lit bedroom it welcoming and inviting. The unit has central A/C and washer and dryer in unit as well. Shared backyard to kick back and relax as well. Enjoy this beautiful neighborhood as you are situated between Enos Jones and Hamilton Park. This apartment is conveniently located near restaurants and cafes while being in walking distance to Grove Street Path.