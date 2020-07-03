340 PAVONIA AVE

Amenities

HALF FEE PAID! Beautiful 2 bedroom condo located in the heart of downtown Jersey City and just a couple of blocks from Hamilton Park. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, an under mounted sink and more. This unit has hardwood floors throughout, Central A/C , an in-unit Washer/Dryer, and large windows. There is ample closet space as well as storage in the basement and a shared backyard to fully complete all you need in a home. Take advantage of the great location to all shops, restaurants and the PATH to the city.