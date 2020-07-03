All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 340 PAVONIA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
340 PAVONIA AVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

340 PAVONIA AVE

340 Pavonia Ave · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Downtown Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

340 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2L · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
HALF FEE PAID! Beautiful 2 bedroom condo located in the heart of downtown Jersey City and just a couple of blocks from Hamilton Park. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, an under mounted sink and more. This unit has hardwood floors throughout, Central A/C , an in-unit Washer/Dryer, and large windows. There is ample closet space as well as storage in the basement and a shared backyard to fully complete all you need in a home. Take advantage of the great location to all shops, restaurants and the PATH to the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 PAVONIA AVE have any available units?
340 PAVONIA AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 PAVONIA AVE have?
Some of 340 PAVONIA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 PAVONIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
340 PAVONIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 PAVONIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 340 PAVONIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 340 PAVONIA AVE offer parking?
No, 340 PAVONIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 340 PAVONIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 PAVONIA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 PAVONIA AVE have a pool?
No, 340 PAVONIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 340 PAVONIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 340 PAVONIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 340 PAVONIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 PAVONIA AVE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 340 PAVONIA AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverside
1 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
295J
295 Johnston Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07304
VYV North
474 Warren St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07305

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymsJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity