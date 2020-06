Amenities

NO BROKER'S FEE!! HEAT INCLUDED IN RENT. Beautifully renovated!! 2 bed with extra room can be a 3rd bedroom or nice office space and 2 full bath duplex apartment located on a quiet block in the highly desired Heights section of Jersey city. Footsteps away from Pershing Field park where the possibilities are endless no matter the season. Ice rink in the winter and pool in the summer. Big kids and little kids have a place to play. Central avenue is 2 blocks away where all your shopping and dining needs are met. Not to mention transportation to NYC via JFK, Summit ave and Central ave bus. Call Today!