Amenities

Beautiful railroad style 1.5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment in the Hamilton Park neighborhood of Downtown Jersey City. UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!Recently renovated. Under 5 blocks to Newark Ave “Restaurant Row.” Under 15 minutes to the Grove St and Exchange Place PATH stations. Under 10 minutes to Keyfoods, Shoprite, BJ’s and Newport Mall. Minutes away from the Hudson River Walkway. Be in New York in under 25 minutes. Can come furnished or unfurnished.