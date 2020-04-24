313 7TH ST

Amenities

Short Term or Month-Month Rental Available this summer in Downtown, JC! New Construction Boutique Community featuring a 3 bed, 3 bath condo unit. Common Roof Lounge and Deck with Amazing City Views. Crestron Intelligent Home Package and flat screen TV's in the living-room integrating your Lighting, Window Treatments, Music Etc. Centrally located by Hamilton Park, Grove St Path and all that JC has to offer. Rent includes ALL UTILITIES Wifi, and Cable. It will also include the $450 HOA fee & $150 for parking! Fully furnished so you can move right in!