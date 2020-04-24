All apartments in Jersey City
313 7TH ST
313 7TH ST

313 7th St · (201) 433-5500
313 7th St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
clubhouse
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
clubhouse
parking
internet access
new construction
Short Term or Month-Month Rental Available this summer in Downtown, JC! New Construction Boutique Community featuring a 3 bed, 3 bath condo unit. Common Roof Lounge and Deck with Amazing City Views. Crestron Intelligent Home Package and flat screen TV's in the living-room integrating your Lighting, Window Treatments, Music Etc. Centrally located by Hamilton Park, Grove St Path and all that JC has to offer. Rent includes ALL UTILITIES Wifi, and Cable. It will also include the $450 HOA fee & $150 for parking! Fully furnished so you can move right in!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 313 7TH ST have any available units?
313 7TH ST has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 7TH ST have?
Some of 313 7TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 7TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
313 7TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 7TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 313 7TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 313 7TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 313 7TH ST does offer parking.
Does 313 7TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 7TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 7TH ST have a pool?
No, 313 7TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 313 7TH ST have accessible units?
No, 313 7TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 313 7TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 7TH ST has units with dishwashers.
