2760 KENNEDY BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location !!! Easy to show .Owner pays Fees This Beautiful 4 bedroom In a PRIVATE 2 family house with separate entrance is an ideal home for living in this social distancing times and work from home environment, with backyard able to soak some sun and spend time with family outdoor. It has 1 full bath plus another Half, bath washer/ dryer on premises .Easy Commute to new York by PATH Train and bus . Very close to lot of shopping area and also bus stops close to the house. One car parking might be available for extra fee. application fees maybe applicable