All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 2760 KENNEDY BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
2760 KENNEDY BLVD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

2760 KENNEDY BLVD

2760 John F Kennedy Boulevard · (609) 466-2716
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Journal Square
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2760 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location !!! Easy to show .Owner pays Fees This Beautiful 4 bedroom In a PRIVATE 2 family house with separate entrance is an ideal home for living in this social distancing times and work from home environment, with backyard able to soak some sun and spend time with family outdoor. It has 1 full bath plus another Half, bath washer/ dryer on premises .Easy Commute to new York by PATH Train and bus . Very close to lot of shopping area and also bus stops close to the house. One car parking might be available for extra fee. application fees maybe applicable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2760 KENNEDY BLVD have any available units?
2760 KENNEDY BLVD has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2760 KENNEDY BLVD have?
Some of 2760 KENNEDY BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2760 KENNEDY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2760 KENNEDY BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2760 KENNEDY BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2760 KENNEDY BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 2760 KENNEDY BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2760 KENNEDY BLVD offers parking.
Does 2760 KENNEDY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2760 KENNEDY BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2760 KENNEDY BLVD have a pool?
No, 2760 KENNEDY BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 2760 KENNEDY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2760 KENNEDY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2760 KENNEDY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2760 KENNEDY BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2760 KENNEDY BLVD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Urby
200 Greene Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Ellipse
25 Park Lane South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Southampton
20 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymsJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity