With a growing artist community, farmer's markets and newly upgraded parks, the Heights is the place to be. This spacious home feat. 3 bedrooms/1 bath, eat-in-kitchen, washer dryer room in basement. The home is located minutes away from the bus to NYC or the light rail stop. Enjoy the fabulous Washington Park, the lungs of the Heights at your door steps, or the light rail minutes away. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Owner is a licensed real estate broker.