Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated gym elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry

Recently renovated studio in the historic "Hague" building in Journal Square. Easy commute to Manhattan and Downtown Jersey City. Take the PATH or enjoy the convenience of NJ Transit bus and Citi Bike right on the corner. This apartment features hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Large laundry room in the building and gym access for additional fee. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Half of broker fee paid by landlord!