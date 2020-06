Amenities

!! JERSEY CITY'S 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT !! Welcome home to this 2nd floor 2 bedroom gem in the area of Jersey City! This unit is ideally located near train transit, bus transportation, parks, schools and so much more! It offers you a welcoming living room, kitchen including refrigerator and oven stove, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath! Virtual Appointments now available! Schedule a phone or video call via facetime, zoom, skyp, etc. Whatever works we will walk you through it!