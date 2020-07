Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Under construction! Completely renovated home down to the studs, will be ready for you to move right in. Second floor apartment features 3 bedrooms, large 20X8 Living room/Dining Room and a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Just steps away from the light rail, NYC buses, laundry and restaurants. WiFi included in rent! Apartment will be ready by August 15th!