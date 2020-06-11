All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:50 PM

233-235 2ND ST

233-235 2nd Street · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

233-235 2nd Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
bbq/grill
UPFRONT SAVINGS INCENTIVE!: only 1 MTH SECURITY DEPOSIT required (vs 1.5x mth!) This quaint, UPDATED 2 BR in bustling & charming Downtown Jersey City is a STEAL! The bedrooms are EQUAL SIZES (they can fit a queen size bed) & have walk-in closets-- a PERFECT situation for ROOMMATES! Or couples/singles can take advantage of the second bedroom & turn it into a home office (since more people are working from home these days), or a gym, or nursery... Use your imagination! This unit has been updated, yet it still maintains some of its’ historic charm- like the exposed brick around the fireplace & kitchen oven. Hardwood floors flow throughout the living room & kitchen. The living room is open & spacious- great for entertaining, & the kitchen has space for a small table/chairs or extra counterspace/storage! And there's a lovely outdoor common courtyard area that you can use for BBQing & relaxing, etc! This building is located on a quiet, residential street in a convenient location only a few blocks from the GROVE ST PATH and exciting, bustling Newark Ave where you’ll find tons of great restaurants & shopping! Don’t miss out on your dream downtown JC home! *Avail NOW *Pets allowed per LL approval (with a fee) *INCENTIVE: only 1 MTH SECURITY deposit required (instead of 1.5 mth)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233-235 2ND ST have any available units?
233-235 2ND ST has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 233-235 2ND ST have?
Some of 233-235 2ND ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233-235 2ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
233-235 2ND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233-235 2ND ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 233-235 2ND ST is pet friendly.
Does 233-235 2ND ST offer parking?
No, 233-235 2ND ST does not offer parking.
Does 233-235 2ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233-235 2ND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233-235 2ND ST have a pool?
No, 233-235 2ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 233-235 2ND ST have accessible units?
No, 233-235 2ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 233-235 2ND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 233-235 2ND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
