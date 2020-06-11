233-235 2ND ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym bbq/grill

UPFRONT SAVINGS INCENTIVE!: only 1 MTH SECURITY DEPOSIT required (vs 1.5x mth!) This quaint, UPDATED 2 BR in bustling & charming Downtown Jersey City is a STEAL! The bedrooms are EQUAL SIZES (they can fit a queen size bed) & have walk-in closets-- a PERFECT situation for ROOMMATES! Or couples/singles can take advantage of the second bedroom & turn it into a home office (since more people are working from home these days), or a gym, or nursery... Use your imagination! This unit has been updated, yet it still maintains some of its’ historic charm- like the exposed brick around the fireplace & kitchen oven. Hardwood floors flow throughout the living room & kitchen. The living room is open & spacious- great for entertaining, & the kitchen has space for a small table/chairs or extra counterspace/storage! And there's a lovely outdoor common courtyard area that you can use for BBQing & relaxing, etc! This building is located on a quiet, residential street in a convenient location only a few blocks from the GROVE ST PATH and exciting, bustling Newark Ave where you’ll find tons of great restaurants & shopping! Don’t miss out on your dream downtown JC home! *Avail NOW *Pets allowed per LL approval (with a fee) *INCENTIVE: only 1 MTH SECURITY deposit required (instead of 1.5 mth)!