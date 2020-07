Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful, spacious 1 bedroom in an amazing Brownstone only moments to Hamilton Park boasting an Open Kitchen with breakfast bar, Renovated Kitchen with glass back splash, Stainless Steel appliances plus a washer/dryer in unit. Hardwood floors throughout and charming small patio in front. Close to PATH, Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, & all the fabulous places that downtown JC has to offer. No cats possibly a small dog may be allowed.